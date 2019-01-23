Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College alumnus Thell Overman '38 was selected for induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Monday. Overman joins 11 other inductees to enter the Hall this year. Overman, who will be honored posthumously, is also a member of Guilford College's Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2019 N.C. Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held May 3 in the Raleigh Convention Center. Other members of this year's class include professional golfer Davis Love III, college administrator Gene Corrigan, college football coach Rod Broadway and stock car racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Overman played three sports at Guilford College. He was a four-year member of the men's basketball team and a captain his senior year. Overman ran track for one year and was an end on the Quakers' football team for three years.

After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, he began a decorated 40-year career as a coach and athletics administrator. In 1947 he was hired by Wallace High School as athletic director, head football, basketball, and baseball coach. Overman also was a U.S. History teacher at the high school. From 1949-53, the team won 51 games and only had three losses and one tie. He coached some 60 players who received college scholarships, including Wray Carlton, who went on to star for the Buffalo Bills.

Overman coached 34 years at Wallace, including through the merger with Rose Hill, which led to today's Wallace-Rose Hill High School. Overman built the foundations of the school's successful football program that continues to this day. Overman is one of the North Carolina's winningest coaches, compiling a 278-73-6 record as a head football coach, 541-118 as a head baseball coach, and a 259-42 mark in basketball.

In addition to membership in Guilford's Athletics Hall of Fame, Overman is a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), N.C. Football Coaches Association, North Carolina Athletic Directors Association, and Greater Wilmington Sports Halls of Fame. Overman served as the president of the N.C. Coaches Association and chaired the committee that founded the N.C. Athletic Directors Association. At Wallace-Rose Hill, he helped plan and build the American Legion Stadium in 1950 that stands today. The school's football field was named for Overman in 1992. In 1986 he received the NCHSAA's Distinguished Service Award as one of the 10 most-influential contributors to North Carolina prep sports history.

Overman joins Jack Holley '63, A.J. Carr '65, M.L. Carr '73, Rick Ferrell '28, Bob Jamieson '33, Dave Odom '65, Ernie Shore '13 and Tom Zachary '18 as Guilford alumni among the Hall's 348 members. Others honorees with Guilford ties include former coaches Jack Jensen and Jerry Steele, as well as former athletic directors Herb Appenzeller and Marion Kirby.