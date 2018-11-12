Guilford's Marla Lindsay Earns Exclusive Coaching Opportunity

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College assistant track and field coach Marla Lindsay has received one of four master coach full mentorships from United States Track and Field (USATF). Lindsay, in her second full season with the Quakers, started a four-day session Monday at USATF's Olympic Training Center-Chula Vista (Calif.) working with USATF High-Performance Head Coach Jeremy Fischer along with coaches Al Joyner and Kris Mack. As part of the program, Lindsay will also be tested and write a synopsis of the training.

Lindsay and the master coaches are scheduled to coach the following world-class American athletes during her mentorship: Chris Benard, Erica Bougard, Tori Bowie, Will Claye, Omar Craddock, Jeff Henderson, Issac Jean Paul, Bryan McBride, Trenton Merrill, Kylie Price, Brittney Reese, and Ricky Robertson.

Lindsay joined Guilford's staff in the fall of 2017 after a four-year coaching tenure at Northwest Guilford High School. A prominent figure in the local track and field community, Lindsay chairs the Women's Track and Field Committee of the North Carolina office of USA Track & Field (USATF). In 2012 she founded the Greensboro Gladiators Elite track and field club, which has produced top finishers at AAU Junior Olympics as well as USATF state and national meets. Lindsay is a USATF meet official and certified by the organization as a Level I and II coach with specialties in youth and jumps. She was chosen to attend the 2015 USATF Emerging Elite Coaches Camp.

The Beaufort, North Carolina, native starred at East Carteret High School and Western Carolina University as a sprinter and jumper. She earned East Carteret's 1995 Athlete of the Year Award and represented the school at four NCHSAA championships. The 1993 team captured the 2-A state title. Her efforts earned an athletic scholarship to NCAA Division I Western Carolina where the Catamounts won three Southern Conference titles in Lindsay's tenure. She graduated from Western in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design and has completed coursework towards a master's in computer science from UNC Greensboro.