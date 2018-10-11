Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members

GREENSBORO, N.C, – Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced promotions for a pair of staff members Thursday.

Mark Crisco was elevated to full-time head men's lacrosse coach after serving as the interim head coach since June 2018. Crisco succeeded Tom Carmean, Guilford's career men's lacrosse coaching wins leader. Crisco has spent five seasons on the Quakers' coaching staff as the team's defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. During his time at Guilford, he has helped develop eight All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) defensemen and coached a defense that posted the top-two single-season goals-against averages in school history. Crisco played collegiate lacrosse at Long Island University-Post and helped the Pioneers to the 2009 NCAA Division II National Championship.

Guilford's men's lacrosse season starts February 16 against Piedmont College. Crisco could have up to 22 student-athletes return from last year's 9-8 team.

Ronnie Thomas was promoted to associate head men's basketball coach. Thomas joined head coach Tom Palombo's staff in August 2015 as an assistant coach and in August 2016 took over as Guilford's athletics compliance director, a position he still holds. Thomas played collegiately at ODAC-rival Bridgewater College.

Thomas helped the Quakers reach their fifth Division III NCAA Tournament in the 2016-17 season after winning the ODAC Tournament for the third time in school history. The Quakers posted a 24-6 record that year and reached the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Seven Quakers have won All-ODAC selections during Thomas' tenure.

Guilford's men's basketball season begins with exhibition games against NCAA Division I High Point University (Oct.30) and the University of Iowa (Nov.4). Palombo returns 11 student-athletes from last year's 15-12 team.