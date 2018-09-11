Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Concerns from the impact Hurricane Florence have resulted in changes to Guilford College's upcoming athletics schedules.

Wednesday's (September 12) home volleyball and men's soccer contests have been postponed. Coaches will seek new dates for the volleyball match with Hollins University and the soccer game versus Piedmont International University.

Friday's (September 14) home volleyball match with North Carolina Wesleyan College has been postponed until October 7. Saturday's (September 15) scheduled tri-match with Greensboro College and Pfeiffer University has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been determined.

Saturday's football game at NCAA Division I-Football Championship Subdivision member Davidson College has been moved to this Thursday (September 13) at 7:00 p.m. in Davidson, North Carolina.

Saturday's road women's soccer match at Methodist University has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The men's soccer contest at William Peace University, also slated for Saturday, has likewise been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

