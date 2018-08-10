Guilford Places 20 On ODAC Sportsmanship Squads

Aug 10, 2018

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College placed 20 student-athletes on the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) 2017-18 Sportsmanship Teams Friday. The league honored one student from each school in all 24 ODAC-sponsored sports. The 246 selections were made by the coaching staffs of each team competing under the conference banner with all sports and schools fully represented.

"I am pleased the conference recognizes student-athletes for their focus on fair play and sportsmanship," explained ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston. "The conference prides itself on positive sportsmanship and encouraging student-athletes to lead by example. Each one of the honorees has been selected by the coaches in recognition of their conduct in the arena. My hat is off to these student-athletes - thanking them for the example they set for all of us."

The list of Guilford student-athletes honored for the 2017-18 campaign is below. The full list can be found online at http://www.odaconline.com/general/2018-19/releases/081018-sportsmanship.

Name (Hometown/High School)

Class

Sport

Michaela Allred (Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush)

So.

Volleyball

Kieran Arbury (Harrisburg, N.C./Hickory Ridge)

Fr.

Men's Cross Country

Hannah Cohen (Reisterstown, Md./Franklin)

Jr.

Women's Lacrosse

Lauren Culler (Jamestown, N.C./Ragsdale)

Jr.

Women's Soccer

Carmen Curtis (Cary, N.C./Green Hope)

Fr.

Women's Outdoor Track & Field

Sommer Fanney (Burlington, N.C./Williams)

Sr.

Women's Cross Country

Kai Glass (Chapel Hill, N.C./Carolina Friends)

So.

Men's Tennis

Kell Graham (Scottsdale, Ariz./Charlotte Christian (N.C.))

So.

Men's Golf

Isabel Gutierrez (Greensboro, N.C./Escuela Universal Pierre & Marie Curie (Nicaragua))

Sr.

Women's Swimming

Jeremiah Hedrick (Sedalia, N.C./Southern Guilford)

So.

Men's Indoor Track

Trever Hyatt (Hickory, N.C./East Burke)

Sr.

Men's Basketball

Megan Kimpel (Charlottesville, N.C./Charlottesville)

So.

Women's Tennis

Michael McShane (Washington, D.C./St. Andrew's Episcopal)

Sr.

Men's Soccer

Josephus Mitchell (Winston-Salem, N.C./R.J. Reynolds)

Sr.

Men's Outdoor Track & Field

Lauren Ramsey (Lexington, N.C./North Davidson)

Sr.

Women's Basketball

Jarrod Russ (Columbia, S.C./Blythewood)

So.

Football

Dylan Tuttle (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael)

So.

Baseball

Devon Winbush (Winston-Salem, N.C./Forsyth Country Day)

Sr.

Men's Lacrosse

Cheyenne Wright (Havelock, N.C./Havelock)

So.

Women's Indoor Track

Savannah Yale (Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush)

Jr.

Softball
