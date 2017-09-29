Quakers' Q&A With...... Sommer Fanney of the Cross Country Team

AD: What does it mean to you to be Guilford's first all-conference women's cross country runner?

SF: I was shocked and didn't know at the time that I was the first. It was the hardest race I ever ran, so it just feels that much more special and it means a lot to me. It helped the school, so it's bigger than me. It really means a lot for the school and is my biggest accomplishment.

AD: What were some memorable moments from your semester abroad in northern Italy?

SF: I got really familiar with the trails, I got involved in a running club and met a friend and we talked a lot and got to meet someone else outside of Guilford while I was there.

AD: Your passions extend well beyond running and include varied interests like singing and photography. How has Guilford enabled your pursuits in these and other areas?

SF: I've always been interested in voice and have always had a bunch of friends who do music and running. I joined Acapella and my love for music kept growing. I feel like Acapella at Guilford is like a second team.

Music led me to photography. I had an internship with the Eastern Music Festival and they needed a photographer, so I volunteered and I began to fall love with it. I consider myself a budding photographer

AD: What do you hope to do after graduation?

SF: I really want to get into freelance photography. I'm exploring it now. I want to keep running and explore running communities. I hope to continue working for the Eastern Music Festival. I definitely want to take a break from school, and I'm just excited for the journey.

AD: Is there a professional runner who you look up to? Why?

SF: Yes, my favorite runner is Alexi Pappas. I look up to her because we have a lot of similarities. She was a writer before she was a runner. When she started running she was not that good, but she eventually turned into a stellar Division I athlete. She writes a lot about running. I like the way she combines arts and athletics. She's also a filmmaker, as well as an actress. I hope to one day be in a film like her.

- Alex De Lia '18