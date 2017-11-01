Guilford Falls at Washington and Lee in ODAC Volleyball Quarterfinal

LEXINGTON, Va. – Meg Guignon had a match-high 13 kills to lead second-seeded Washington and Lee University to a 3-0 victory over number-seven Guilford College in Wednesday's Old Dominion Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match.

The Generals (23-9), ranked fifth in this week's NCAA Division III South Region Poll, pulled out a 29-27, 25-15, 25-15 victory to reach Friday's semifinal round. Washington and Lee will play third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan University, a 3-2 winner over number-six Roanoke College Wednesday. Top-seeded Randolph-Macon College hosts the semifinals and finals this weekend in Ashland, Virginia.

Guilford (12-11) held a 14-8 lead in the opening set before the Generals rallied to tie the score at 17-17. The teams traded points down the stretch and the Quakers served for the match four times before Washington and Lee reeled off three straight points for the 29-27 win.

Washington and Lee, which committed six hitting errors in the first set, committed none in the next two games. Four kills in five points by Allison Webb opened a 10-5 Generals' margin in set two from which the Quakers never recovered. Guilford whittled a nine-point deficit down to six at 19-13, but Washington and Lee closed the set by winning six of the next eight points, including the final two on Webb service aces.

An early 5-0 Washington and Lee run in the third set turned a three-point lead into an 11-3 margin. Anna Soroka served three aces in the decisive run and finished with a match-best four aces in the match. Washington and Lee finished with nine service aces, three by Webb.

Webb and Courtney Berry both had 10 kills for the hosts. Berry made just one error in 12 attempts for a .750 hitting percentage. She also had five blocks, a match high. Soroka added 12 assists and nine digs to her four aces. Elena West had 18 assists and five digs. Katie Volk made 15 digs to pace the Generals.

Guilford's Jessica Sheek and Christian Ritter both had 10 kills for the Quakers. Ritter picked up a match-best 20 digs and also served up one ace. Michaela Allred hit .455 with five kills and a block. Tina Eucker had 26 assists and seven digs for the Quakers.