Seniors Carry Quakers Past Hollins in Senior Night Volleyball Match

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Jessica Sheek put down a match-best eight kills and classmates Casey Davis and Heather Crawford both added seven in Guilford College's 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball win over visiting Hollins University Friday night.

The Quakers (12-10, 5-6 ODAC) prevailed, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16, to snap a four-game losing skid and clinch a berth in the eight-team ODAC Tournament that begins November 1. Hollins ends its season with a 6-21 overall record (0-11 ODAC).

The three seniors were honored in a pre-game ceremony on Senior Night and came out clicking on all cylinders. The trio combined to score 29 of the Quakers' 54 points on the night. Crawford had just one error in 11 attacks for a match-best .545 hitting percentage and Sheek hit .375 with five blocks. Davis shared team-high honors with 10 digs and became the ninth Quaker in school history to reach the 1,000-career digs plateau. McKinley Durham also had 10 pickups and served up a match-best three aces, all consecutively in the third set.

Kiki Speights had seven kills on .286 hitting to pace the visitors. Charlie Vollmers added six kills and Hannah Piatak picked up a match-high 11 digs.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers earned the number-seven seed in next week's ODAC Tournament and play at second-seeded Washington and Lee November 1 in a first-round game.