Quakers Drop 3-1 ODAC Volleyball Match at Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Tori Holmberg had 19 kills and 10 digs to rally Emory & Henry College to a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball win over visiting Guilford College Wednesday night. The Wasps dropped the first set, 25-22, but pulled out the next three, 25-19, 25-21, 30-28 to improve to 6-21 (3-8 ODAC) on the year. Guilford drops to 11-10 overall (4-6 ODAC).

Holmberg hit .400 in the match with just three errors in 40 attempts. Emory & Henry hit .285 as a team and had three students with 10 or more kills. Rebecca Morehouse hit .444 and put down 14 kills. Ali Singleton added 10 kills, including the match winner on the Wasps' fourth set point. Setter Sam McCauley was efficient with five kills and no errors in 11 attacks, plus a match-best 38 assists.

Guilford's Christian Ritter paced the Quakers with 15 kills, four service aces, and 15 digs. Jasmine Gaines contributed 12 kills and teammate McKinley Durham picked up a club-best 16 digs. Carson Evans made her first varsity start at setter and responded with 27 assists and 11 digs. Fellow setter Kylee Crook also notched a double-double with 18 assists and 10 digs. Jessica Sheek added eight kills on .467 hitting as she made just one hitting error in 15 attacks.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers close the regular season at home Friday night (10/27) versus visiting Hollins University at 7:00 p.m.