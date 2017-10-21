Quakers' Volleyball Comeback Falls Short at Virginia Wesleyan

Christian Ritter '20 (Emily Heck '21 photos)
Christian Ritter '20 (Emily Heck '21 photos)

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 9
B: Khaira Bolden - 7
D: Morgan Tompkins - 19
SA: 2 Players (#1, #15 - 2)
Va. Wesleyan
K: Lauren Topper - 11
B: Dare Wright - 4
D: Alyssa Taylor - 21
SA: Elizabeth Britton - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Va. Wesleyan

Hitting %

.061
.071

Blocks

10.0
8.0

Digs

90
97

Aces

7
9
full stats
Oct 21, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Laura Topper had a match-high 11 kills and three blocks in Virginia Wesleyan University's 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball win over visiting Guilford College Saturday. The Marlins pulled out the match, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, to improve to 16-8 (8-2 ODAC) on the season. Guilford falls to 11-9 (4-5 ODAC) with its third straight setback.

Virginia Wesleyan outscored the Quakers, 15-6, to close out the opening set, but Guilford bounced back in the second set. The Marlins used five straight Guilford errors to open a 10-4 lead in set two, but the Quakers rallied. A 5-0 Guilford spurt capped by one of Christian Ritter's team-high nine kills drew the visitors to within 18-17, but the Marlins answered with a 7-2 spurt to take a 2-0 lead.

The Quakers used a 6-0 run that featured five Marlins' hitting errors to overcome a 16-10 deficit in the third set. The teams traded points down the stretch before kills by Ritter and Khaira Bolden sandwiched around a Virginia Wesleyan attack error broke a 22-22 tie and sent Guilford to victory.

Guilford fell behind 18-13 in the fourth set before reeling off five straight points to knot the match at 18-18. As in prior sets, the teams traded points down the stretch. A Casey Davis kill pulled Guilford to within 24-23 before Elizabeth Britton's eighth putaway clinched the Marlins' victory.

Virginia Wesleyan's Topper and Britton (8 kills, 4 service aces) both accounted for a match-high 13 points. Emilee Pierson had 20 assists, plus 11 digs, and teammate Meghan Wood set up 14 kills and picked up 12 digs. Maddie Starr's 20 pickups led all students.

Ritter's nine kills paced Guilford's offense and she added 18 digs. Bolden, a freshman, had a match-best seven kills to accompany a career-high eight putaways in the most extensive action of her young career. Classmate Carson Evans also saw her most meaningful minutes at setter and responded with 17 assists, one better than teammate Kylee Crook. Davis added eight kills, three blocks, and 18 digs. Sophomore Morgan Tompkins finished with seven kills, two service aces, and a club-best 19 digs.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers visit league-rival Emory & Henry College Wednesday (10/25).

Quakers' Volleyball Comeback Falls Short at Virginia Wesleyan
October 21, 2017 Quakers' Volleyball Comeback Falls Short at Virginia Wesleyan
League-Leading Randolph-Macon Rolls to 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Guilford
October 20, 2017 League-Leading Randolph-Macon Rolls to 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Guilford
Salem Blanks Guilford, 3-0, in Nonconference Volleyball Action
October 18, 2017 Salem Blanks Guilford, 3-0, in Nonconference Volleyball Action
Guilford Volleyball Team Downs Visiting Greensboro, 3-1
October 12, 2017 Guilford Volleyball Team Downs Visiting Greensboro, 3-1
Balanced Effort Lifts Guilford to 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Johnson & Wales
October 6, 2017 Balanced Effort Lifts Guilford to 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Johnson & Wales
Roanoke Rallies for 3-2 ODAC Volleyball Win Over Guilford
October 4, 2017 Roanoke Rallies for 3-2 ODAC Volleyball Win Over Guilford
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Ritter and Davis Power Guilford Volleyball Past Eastern Mennonite, 3-0
September 30, 2017 Ritter and Davis Power Guilford Volleyball Past Eastern Mennonite, 3-0
Quakers Roll to Straight-Set Volleyball Win Over Randolph
September 27, 2017 Quakers Roll to Straight-Set Volleyball Win Over Randolph
Bridgewater Holds Off Guilford, 3-2, For ODAC Volleyball Win
September 23, 2017 Bridgewater Holds Off Guilford, 3-2, For ODAC Volleyball Win
William Peace Rallies for 3-1 Volleyball Win at Guilford
September 20, 2017 William Peace Rallies for 3-1 Volleyball Win at Guilford
Balanced Effort Helps Guilford Past Shenandoah in ODAC Volleyball Action
September 16, 2017 Balanced Effort Helps Guilford Past Shenandoah in ODAC Volleyball Action
Washington and Lee Claims Hard-Fought ODAC Volleyball Win at Guilford
September 15, 2017 Washington and Lee Claims Hard-Fought ODAC Volleyball Win at Guilford
Guilford Volleyball Opens ODAC Play With Win at Lynchburg
September 13, 2017 Guilford Volleyball Opens ODAC Play With Win at Lynchburg
Quakers' Volleyball Team Wins Twice in Home Openers
September 9, 2017 Quakers' Volleyball Team Wins Twice in Home Openers
Methodist Rallies For 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Visiting Guilford College
September 6, 2017 Methodist Rallies For 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Visiting Guilford College
Guilford Takes Second at Cougar Volleyball Classic
September 2, 2017 Guilford Takes Second at Cougar Volleyball Classic
Guilford Tabbed Sixth in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll
August 14, 2017 Guilford Tabbed Sixth in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence