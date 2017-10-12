Volleyball Downs Visiting Greensboro, 3-1

Game Leaders

Greensboro
K: 2 Players (#8, #11 - 12)
B: Danyale Berry - 2
D: Breanna Wilton - 13
SA: Danyale Berry - 3
Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 14
B: 3 Players (#10, #16, #21 - 2)
D: McKinley Durham - 15
SA: 2 Players (#1, #6 - 5)

Team Stats

Greensboro
Guilford

Hitting %

.130
.319

Blocks

2.0
4.0

Digs

47
52

Aces

7
12
full stats
Oct 12, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Christian Ritter recorded a match-high 14 kills as Guilford College defeated visiting Greensboro College, 3-1, on Thursday evening. Ritter also had a team-best of 21 digs and five service aces in the match. 

Set scores were 25-16, 27-29, 25-18 and 25-19. The Quakers improved to 11-16, while The Pride fell to 10-9. 

Guilford out-hit Greensboro .319 to .135. The home team led in blocks (8-4) and service aces (12-7).

Casey Davis and Morgan Tompkins both contributed 13 kills for the Quakers. Davis hit a team-best .393. Tina Eucker passed for a match-high 34 assists. 

For Greensboro, Emily Horn and Danyale Berry each notched 12 kills. Horn had a match-best 23 digs and hit .310. Katie Clark dished 30 assists for The Pride.

Guilford returns to action on Wednesday (10/18) at Salem College. Match time is 7 p.m.

 

 

