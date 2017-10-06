Balanced Effort Lifts Guilford to 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Johnson & Wales

Christian Ritter '20 (left), Casey Davis '18 (middle), McKinley Durham '21 (right) (Photo by Katy Holt '19)
Christian Ritter '20 (left), Casey Davis '18 (middle), McKinley Durham '21 (right) (Photo by Katy Holt '19)
Play Video

Game Leaders

Johnson & Wales (NC)
K: Johmillet Berrios - 8
B: Tiy Gonzalez - 4
D: Kendall Watson - 16
SA: 4 Players (#6, #8, #10, #14 - 1)
Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 11
B: 4 Players (#7, #10, #11, #21 - 1)
D: Christian Ritter - 8
SA: 3 Players (#10, #11, #17 - 2)

Team Stats

Johnson & Wales (NC)
Guilford

Hitting %

.115
.267

Blocks

6.0
2.0

Digs

43
35

Aces

4
8
full stats
Oct 06, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C.  – Christian Ritter had 11 kills on .550 hitting in Guilford College's 3-0 volleyball win over visiting Johnson & Wales (N.C.) University Friday night. The Quakers' sophomore did not have a single hitting error in 20 attacks.

The Quakers (10-6) notched their second-highest hitting percentage of the season (.267) and played 16 different students in the 25-21, 25-12, 25-22 victory.

Ritter set the tone early in with four kills in a tight first set in which both sides hit over .400. Johnson & Wales (7-9) scrapped back from an early 7-2 deficit and the match was tied at 17-17. A Jessica Sheek putaway triggered a 6-1 Guilford run that opened a 24-18 lead. Ritter's kill put the match away on Guilford's fourth set point.

The Quakers dominated the second set as Johnson & Wales struggled to get the ball down in play. Nine hitting errors resulted in a -.112 hitting percentage for the Wildcats. Tina Eucker had a kill, an assist and a service ace in the first four plays of the second set, which helped Guilford open a 5-1 lead. Brooke Bowman came on with Guilford holding a 19-12 advantage and served up six straight points, five of which came off of Wildcats' miscues.

Guilford's 7-2 lead in the third set dissipated as Johnson & Wales rallied to tie the match at 13. Kills by Jasmine Gaines and Ritter sandwiched around an error restored a three-point edge. The lead grew to as many as six before some Guilford hitting errors helped the visitors draw to within 23-22. Casey Davis delivered her eighth and final kill, followed by a block assist with Eucker to seal the win.

Davis hit .300 on 20 swings and Morgan Tompkins chipped in six putaways. Eucker's 21 assists led the Quakers, followed by 15 by Kylee Crook. Ritter led Guilford with eight kills, followed by Eucker with seven. Twelve of the Quakers' 16 contestants contributed at least one point to the victory.

Jomi Berrios led Johnson & Wales with eight kills on .333 hitting. Kendall Watson chipped in four kills and led all players with 16 digs. Tiy Gonzalez notched three kills and a match-best four blocks.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers host Greensboro College Thursday (10/12) in Guilford's annual Dig Pink Game. Special t-shirts and bracelets will be sold at the contest to raise support and awareness for the fight against cancer.

Balanced Effort Lifts Guilford to 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Johnson & Wales
October 6, 2017 Balanced Effort Lifts Guilford to 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Johnson & Wales
Roanoke Rallies for 3-2 ODAC Volleyball Win Over Guilford
October 4, 2017 Roanoke Rallies for 3-2 ODAC Volleyball Win Over Guilford
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Ritter and Davis Power Guilford Volleyball Past Eastern Mennonite, 3-0
September 30, 2017 Ritter and Davis Power Guilford Volleyball Past Eastern Mennonite, 3-0
Quakers Roll to Straight-Set Volleyball Win Over Randolph
September 27, 2017 Quakers Roll to Straight-Set Volleyball Win Over Randolph
Bridgewater Holds Off Guilford, 3-2, For ODAC Volleyball Win
September 23, 2017 Bridgewater Holds Off Guilford, 3-2, For ODAC Volleyball Win
William Peace Rallies for 3-1 Volleyball Win at Guilford
September 20, 2017 William Peace Rallies for 3-1 Volleyball Win at Guilford
Balanced Effort Helps Guilford Past Shenandoah in ODAC Volleyball Action
September 16, 2017 Balanced Effort Helps Guilford Past Shenandoah in ODAC Volleyball Action
Washington and Lee Claims Hard-Fought ODAC Volleyball Win at Guilford
September 15, 2017 Washington and Lee Claims Hard-Fought ODAC Volleyball Win at Guilford
Guilford Volleyball Opens ODAC Play With Win at Lynchburg
September 13, 2017 Guilford Volleyball Opens ODAC Play With Win at Lynchburg
Quakers' Volleyball Team Wins Twice in Home Openers
September 9, 2017 Quakers' Volleyball Team Wins Twice in Home Openers
Methodist Rallies For 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Visiting Guilford College
September 6, 2017 Methodist Rallies For 3-2 Volleyball Win Over Visiting Guilford College
Guilford Takes Second at Cougar Volleyball Classic
September 2, 2017 Guilford Takes Second at Cougar Volleyball Classic
Guilford Tabbed Sixth in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll
August 14, 2017 Guilford Tabbed Sixth in Preseason ODAC Volleyball Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence