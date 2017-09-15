Washington and Lee Claims Hard-Fought ODAC Volleyball Win at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Brynne Gould put away 11 kills and Meg Guignon added 10 in visiting Washington and Lee University's 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball win at Guilford College Friday night. The Generals (9-1, 2-0 ODAC) extended their winning streak to eight and handed the Quakers (6-3, 1-1 ODAC) their first league setback of the season. Scores of the match were 25-22, 29-27, 25-18.

Washington and Lee held on to win the opening set as Guilford rallied from deficits of 17-10 and 23-20. One of seven Quakers' hitting errors led to the clinching point. Gould had five kills and five digs in the first set for the Generals.

Washington and Lee held an 18-14 edge in the second set before Morgan Tompkins served up four straight points to square the score. After exciting back-and-forth action, the Quakers served for the set, but Washington and Lee got a set-saving kill from Guignon. The Generals gained the upper hand and served for the set four times before a Courtney Berry putaway gave the Generals an insurmountable 2-0 lead. Katie Volk had eight of her match-high 20 digs in the middle set for Washington and Lee.

The Generals' superior hitting in the third clinched the match. Washington and Lee hit .308 as a team, making just three errors in 39 attempts. By contrast, Guilford hit .140 with six miscues in 43 attacks. Guignon stayed hot down the stretch with four kills and six of her 11 digs in the third set.

Washington and Lee's Elena West (18 assists) and Mollie Ray (7 assists) directed a balanced offense, which saw five players with at least three kills. Berry finished with four putaways on .444 hitting and contributed four blocks. Teammate Ashleigh Meade had eight kills and two service aces.

Guilford's Tompkins led all contestants with 12 kills, and also had a club-high 18 digs. Christian Ritter finished with nine kills and 10 digs for Guilford. The Quakers' Jessica Sheek added eight kills. Tina Eucker was solid at setter with 31 assists, 17 digs, and three blocks.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers host league-rival Shenandoah University Saturday (9/17) at 12 noon.