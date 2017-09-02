Guilford Takes Second at Cougar Volleyball Classic

DANVILLE, Va. – Guilford College split two matches Saturday at the Cougar Classic to finish the two-day tournament with a 3-1 record. The Quakers knocked off Southern Virginia University in their first match, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22. Tourney host Averett University claimed a 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 victory in what proved the championship game of the two-day, six-team event.

Jessica Sheek, who represented Guilford on the all-tournament team, led the Quakers with eight kills in Saturday's opening match. The senior middle hitter made just one error in 18 attempts and also had a hand in three blocks. Christian Ritter and Casey Davis chipped in seven kills apiece and Tina Eucker had 33 assists. Ritter, Davis, Eucker and Morgan Tompkins each had 10 digs.

Ritter led Guilford with seven kills and 13 digs versus Averett. The Cougars took the first two sets before Guilford opened a 19-14 lead in the third set. Following an Averett timeout, the hosts reeled off 11 of the match's final 15 points. Eucker contributed seven digs, 20 assists, and two service aces. Sheek had four kills and three blocks.

Averett's Brianna Williams was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Teammate Hannah Shields had 17 kills and 13 digs versus Guilford and was also named all-tournament.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers visit Methodist University Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in nonconference play.