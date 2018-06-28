Quaker Women's Track & Field Season Recap

Sommer Fanney '18 (Michael Simmons Photo)
Sommer Fanney '18 (Michael Simmons Photo)
Jun 28, 2018

The Guilford College women's track & field squad produced many noteworthy achievements during the 2017-18 indoor and outdoor seasons.

In the indoor season, senior Sommer Fanney set new GC benchmarks in the 400 meters (1:06.19), 800 meters (2:25.99) and the mile (5:23.64). At the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships, Fanney lowered her own Quakers' record in the mile run. Fanney was third in the race, accounting for all of Guilford's team points in the meet.

Teammate Carmen Curtis placed 12th in the 60-meter dash with the second-fastest mark in school history (8.53 seconds) at the conference championships. She missed matching the GC standard by just .03 seconds. Curtis also set a new Guilford standard in the 200-meter run (28.89).
 
A highlight of the indoor campaign for the Quakers occurred at the East Tennessee State Invitational on January 13. The Guilford College women's 4x400M relay team of Chantell CooperA'lexus Newkirk, Kayla Scott and Cheyenne Wright clocked a time of 4:33.21, good enough for third in program history. 
 
In the outdoor season, Curtis and Fanney again led the way for the Quakers. Curtis posted the program's top three times in the 100-meter dash. Her 13:07 clocking at the Aggie Invitational now lives as the program record. 
 
Curtis set Guilford's best 200-meter time of 27:48 at the Dr. Jack Toms Open. The freshman posted the second fastest Quaker 200M time after running a 27:56 at the ODAC Championships. She was 10th of the 16 competitors. In the 100M Curtis tied for 10th after running 13:57--the seventh fastest 100 in Guilford history. 
 
Fanney leaves GC with the top two marks in the 1500-meter run. She ran Guilford's first sub-five minute time (4:59.94) at the Dr. Jack Toms Open event. In the 800-meter run, Fanney exits GC with four of the top five times in the event. She ran a personal-best 2:27.66 (the second-best program mark) at the Dr. Jack Toms Open.
 
At the ODAC Championships, Fanney was 13th in the 1500-meter run (5:10.65) and ran the 800 in 2:27.21 (13th overall). Her 1500 clocking was the ninth-fastest in GC history. The Quaker women placed ninth in the ODAC team competition.
 
Coach Marla Lindsay's Quakers could return as many as six student-athletes--including Curtis--for the 2018-19 campaign.
