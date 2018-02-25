Fanney Sets Indoor Mile Mark at ODAC Track and Field Championships

Sommer Fanney '18 (Sideline Media Productions photo)
Sommer Fanney '18 (Sideline Media Productions photo)
Feb 25, 2018
SALEM, Va. -- The Guilford College men's and women's track and field teams competed at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Indoor Championships held at Roanoke College Sunday. The Quakers' women placed eighth of the nine teams. 
 
Sommer Fanney continued her excellent indoor season as she again lowered her Quakers' record in the mile run. She now has the top four times in Guilford lore after running a 5:23.84 on Sunday. Fanney was third in the race, accounting for all of Guilford's team points in the meet.
 
Carmen Curtis placed 12th in the 60-meter dash with the second-fastest mark in school history (8.53 seconds). She missed matching the standard by just .03 seconds.
 
A'lexus Newkirk triple jumped 9.42 meters, fourth-best in Guilford's school history. Teammate Kayla Scott notched the sixth-best Guilford long jump distance (4.39 meters). She logged the fastest 60-meter time of her career (8.66), which stands eighth all-time at Guilford.
 
Fanney also placed 11th in the 800-meter run after posting a 2:33.63. The time stands sixth all-time among Guilford runners.
 
Cheyenne Wright finished 16th of 16 in the 400, but her personal-best time of 1:06.48 is second-fastest all-time at Guilford. Her 13th-place mark of 28.96 seconds in the 200 ranks fourth among Quakers' sprinters.
 
Guilford's outdoor slate begins March 16 at the 49er Classic in Charlotte.
 

 

