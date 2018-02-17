Fanney Lowers 800 Meter Record at UCS Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College track and field teams competed at the UCS Invitational on Saturday at the JDL Fast Track. The non-scoring event featured a mix of NCAA Division I, II and III teams.

Senior Sommer Fanney ran Guilford's fastest women's 800M after she clocked a 2:25.99. She was 13th of 43 runners.

Kayla Scott leaped 4.60 in the long jump. The freshman is now second all-time in program history after placing 16th on 18 jumpers.

Carmen Curtis ran the 60M in 8.53, good enough for second all-time and 29th of 33 of the sprinters. The freshman also posted Guilford's third-best 200M after posting a 28.89 time. She was 28th of 32 entrants in the race.

Senior A'lexus Newkirk (9.49M) and Sophomore Chantell Cooper (9.39) are in the Quaker record books after logging the third and fourth best triple jump distances. Newkirk was ninth and Cooper tenth in the event.

The Quakers next compete at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships. The meet is hosted by Roanoke College on Sunday, February 25.