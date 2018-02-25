Quakers' Women's Tennis Team Falls to Averett, 7-2

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Averett University posted a 7-2 women's tennis win over host Guilford College Sunday in nonconference action.

The Cougars, who dressed just five competitors, defaulted on the third-doubles and sixth-singles matches, but overcame the participants' shortage to improve to 2-1. Guilford dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

Averett lost just 18 games over the seven matches in which it competed. The Cougars' Heidi Sarkkinen teamed with Hannah Mattson for an 8-1 first-doubles win over Guilford's Makayla McLaurin and Olivia La Ganza. Sarkkinen blanked McLaurin at first singles, 6-0, 6-0. Mattson yielded just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 second-singles win over Guilford's Brooklyn Hopkins.

The Quakers' closest contest came at fifth singles where Megan Kimpel gave Tyler Goad all she could handle before Goad prevailed, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers return to action March 10 at league-rival Virginia Wesleyan University.