Visiting Lynchburg Takes 9-0 Women's Tennis Match at Guilford

Makayla McLaurin '18 (Ava Nadel '17)
Lynchburg
9
Guilford
0

Doubles

Christina Harris / Caroline Guill (LCW)
def. Makayla McLaurin / Oliviia La Ganza (GCW)
8-1
Halle Lavieri / Emily Hoang (LCW)
def. Brooklyn Hopkins / Natalie Whitmeyer (GCW)
8-2
Lilli Altenburg / Reagan Coon (LCW)
def. Megan Kimpel / Aly Rock (GCW)
8-0

Singles

Christina Harris (LCW)
def. Makayla McLaurin (GCW)
6-1, 6-1
Halle Lavieri (LCW)
def. Brooklyn Hopkins (GCW)
6-3, 6-4
Emily Hoang (LCW)
def. Oliviia La Ganza (GCW)
6-1, 6-1
Sarah Wyly (LCW)
def. Natalie Whitmeyer (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
Lilli Altenburg (LCW)
def. Megan Kimpel (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
Ellen Druebbisch (LCW)
def. Aly Rock (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
full stats
Feb 24, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's women's tennis team dropped its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and home-opening match Saturday to Lynchburg College, 9-0.

The Hornets (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) claimed all nine matches in straight sets, including three singles tilts in which they did not lose a game. Christine Harris teamed with Caroline Guill for an 8-1 first-doubles decision over the Quakers' Makayla McLaurin and Olivia La Ganza and later downed McLaurin in the first-singles match, 6-1, 6-1. Emily Hoang and Lilli Altenburg also won in singles and doubles action.

The tightest match was second singles where Guilford's Brooklyn Hopkins fell to Halle Lavieri, 6-3, 6-4.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers (0-2, 0-1 ODAC) entertain Averett University Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

Visiting Lynchburg Takes 9-0 Women's Tennis Match at Guilford
