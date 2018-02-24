Visiting Lynchburg Takes 9-0 Women's Tennis Match at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's women's tennis team dropped its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and home-opening match Saturday to Lynchburg College, 9-0.

The Hornets (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) claimed all nine matches in straight sets, including three singles tilts in which they did not lose a game. Christine Harris teamed with Caroline Guill for an 8-1 first-doubles decision over the Quakers' Makayla McLaurin and Olivia La Ganza and later downed McLaurin in the first-singles match, 6-1, 6-1. Emily Hoang and Lilli Altenburg also won in singles and doubles action.

The tightest match was second singles where Guilford's Brooklyn Hopkins fell to Halle Lavieri, 6-3, 6-4.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers (0-2, 0-1 ODAC) entertain Averett University Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.