Guilford Falls at Salem in Women's Tennis Opener, 9-0

Brooklyn Hopkins '19 (Ava Nadel '17)
Brooklyn Hopkins '19 (Ava Nadel '17)
Guilford
0
Salem
9

Doubles

Makenna Mason / Abigail Williams (SAL)
def. Makayla McLaurin / Oliviia La Ganza (GCW)
8-3
Lindsay Young / Grace Williams (SAL)
def. Natalie Whitmeyer / Brooklyn Hopkins (GCW)
8-4
Carmen Wilkins / Lauren Holman (SAL)
def. No player / No player (GCW)
FINAL - FORFEIT

Singles

Makenna Mason (SAL)
def. Makayla McLaurin (GCW)
6-0, 6-4
Abigail Williams (SAL)
def. Brooklyn Hopkins (GCW)
6-0, 6-0
Lauren Holman (SAL)
def. Oliviia La Ganza (GCW)
6-3, 6-2
Lindsay Young (SAL)
def. Natalie Whitmeyer (GCW)
6-2, 6-3
Grace Williams (SAL)
def. Megan Kimpel (GCW)
6-0, 6-2
Carmen Wilkins (SAL)
def. No player (GCW)
FINAL - FORFEIT
full stats
Feb 18, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Guilford College's women's tennis team fell at Salem College Sunday, 9-0. The match marked the Quakers' first of the season, who dressed just five students and forfeited two decisions.

The Spirits (1-1) won both doubles contests. Makenna Mason and Abby Williams defeated Guilford's Makayla McLaurin and Olivia La Ganza in first doubles, 8-3. Salem's Grace Wilson and Lindsey Young prevailed over the Quakers' Brooklyn Hopkins and Natalie Whitmeyer at second doubles, 8-4.

Salem's Mason won the first-singles bout over McLaurin, 6-0, 6-4. Williams downed Guilford's Hopkins at second singles without losing a game, 6-0, 6-0. La Ganza fell to Lauren Holman, 6-3, 6-2, at third singles. Young stopped Whitmeyer in the fourth flight, 6-2, 6-3.

Wilson won at fifth singles over Guilford's Megan Kimpel, 6-0, 6-2.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Lynchburg College Saturday (2/24) at 2:00 p.m.

Guilford Falls at Salem in Women's Tennis Opener, 9-0
February 18, 2018 Guilford Falls at Salem in Women's Tennis Opener, 9-0
Guilford Ranked 12th in ODAC Women's Tennis Preseason Poll
February 1, 2018 Guilford Ranked 12th in ODAC Women's Tennis Preseason Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive