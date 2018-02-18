Guilford Falls at Salem in Women's Tennis Opener, 9-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Guilford College's women's tennis team fell at Salem College Sunday, 9-0. The match marked the Quakers' first of the season, who dressed just five students and forfeited two decisions.

The Spirits (1-1) won both doubles contests. Makenna Mason and Abby Williams defeated Guilford's Makayla McLaurin and Olivia La Ganza in first doubles, 8-3. Salem's Grace Wilson and Lindsey Young prevailed over the Quakers' Brooklyn Hopkins and Natalie Whitmeyer at second doubles, 8-4.

Salem's Mason won the first-singles bout over McLaurin, 6-0, 6-4. Williams downed Guilford's Hopkins at second singles without losing a game, 6-0, 6-0. La Ganza fell to Lauren Holman, 6-3, 6-2, at third singles. Young stopped Whitmeyer in the fourth flight, 6-2, 6-3.

Wilson won at fifth singles over Guilford's Megan Kimpel, 6-0, 6-2.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Lynchburg College Saturday (2/24) at 2:00 p.m.