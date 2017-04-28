Claggett Claims Singles Win as Quakers Fall to Virginia Wesleyan

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College's Katie Claggett took a victory in the top-singles spot for the Quakers as Virginia Wesleyan College claimed a Friday afternoon victory over Guilford, 5-2. Virginia Wesleyan improves to 2-13, 1-8 in the ODAC while the Quakers finish the season 1-14, 0-11 in the ODAC.

Claggett claimed Guilford's singles win in the top spot for the Quakers with a strong 6-2, 6-1 victory over Virginia Wesleyan's Katie Staman. Claggett's victory was revenge for Staman's doubles victory as Staman teamed up with Aubree Johnson to defeat Claggett and Nora Prokosch in a tight 8-6 match in the top doubles slot.

Leigh Fishman and Makayla McLaurin claimed Guilford's other victory of the day, earning the win in the second doubles spot over Kellen Phillips and Abby Horgan, 6-2.

The Marlins posted straight-sets wins in the their remaining singles victories, only yielding more the four Guilford game victories twice in six tries.