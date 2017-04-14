Sweet Briar Pulls out 6-3 Women's Tennis Win Over Visiting Guilford

AMHERST, Va. – Sweet Briar College claimed a 6-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis victory over visiting Guilford College Friday. The Vixens improved to 6-9 overall and 2-6 in the ODAC with the win. Guilford drops to 1-11, 0-9 in the ODAC.

Sweet Briar opened a 2-1 lead by taking two of three doubles matches. A.J. Lukanuski and Gita Rutledge claimed an 8-4 first-doubles triumph over the Quakers' Katie Claggett and Nora Prokosch. Samantha Yew and Emily Wandling downed Guilford's Leigh Fishman and Makayla McLaurin, 8-3. Guilford got on the board with Brooklyn Hopkins and Alex Giddens' 8-5 triumph over Alexis Culley and Lacey Tucker at third doubles.

The Vixens clinched the win by taking four of six singles matches. Rutledge did not lose a game in her 6-0, 6-0 win over Fishman at third singles. Yew dropped only two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hopkins at the fourth-singles flight. Wandling topped Prokosch, 6-1, 6-2, at second singles.

Guilford earned points in singles play when McLaurin won by default over Culley after pulling out a 7-6 win in the first set. Claggett rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) win at first singles over Lukanuski.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers visit league-foe Randolph College Saturday (4/15) at 1:00 p.m.