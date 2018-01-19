Gutierrez Wins Twice in Meet at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's women's swimming team went 0-3 in a four-team meet hosted by Greensboro College Friday night at the Reynolds Family Center Pool.

Pfeiffer University went 3-0 at the meet, including a 114-47 victory over the Quakers. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Sweet Briar College went 2-1 and posted a 116-50 triumph over Guilford. The host Pride topped the Quakers, 78-53, for its lone win of the contest.

Guilford posted two wins on the night. Senior Isabel Gutierrez won the 100-yard backstroke in one minute, 11.75 seconds. Gutierrez also swam the second leg of the Quakers' victorious 200 freestyle relay, which touched in 2:05.38. Makayla Carver swam the first leg, followed by Gutierrez, Jordan Deaton, and Carolyn O'Halloran.

O'Halloran placed third in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.98 and also swam on Guilford's 200 medley relay. Deaton, Gutierrez, Courtney Packer comprised the rest of the team, which finished in 2:20.81.

Coach Ashley Cox's Quakers (4-11, 2-10 ODAC) head to Roanoke, Virginia, Saturday (1/20) for an ODAC meet at Hollins University with Greensboro and Roanoke College.