Guilford's O'Halloran Posts A Top Time at Yellow Jacket Swimming Invitational

RICHMOND, Va. – Guilford College's women's swimming team placed 11th with 60 points at the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jacket Invitational Saturday. The meet featured 11 teams from all three NCAA Divisions.

Division III Catholic University of America took the women's team title with 1,307 points. Division II Catawba College placed second (1,186) followed by the host Yellow Jackets (1,082) and Washington (Md.) College (1,074). Division I Howard University placed fifth with 921 points.

A highlight of the meet came in the 100-yard freestyle race where Guilford's Carolyn O'Halloran touched in 57.81 seconds to place 20th among the 48 swimmers. Her time is the third-fastest in school history. O'Halloran now owns four of the five-fastest 100 freestyle times in Guilford history. The Quakers' Audrey Helfenbein placed 46th in 1:09.53.

In the 200 freestyle, O'Halloran paced the Quakers with a 33rd-place time of 2:13.51. Helfenbein came home 42nd in the same race with a time of 2:34.99.

Guilford's 200-yard medley relay comprised of Helfenbein, Isabel Gutierrez, O'Halloran, and Courtney Packer placed 19th among 20 teams in two minutes, 22.80 seconds.

Gutierrez placed 20th among 25 swimmers in the 100 breaststroke. Her time was 1:22.17. She also had the Quakers' top time in the 100 backstroke (1:13.87) in which she finished 34th, one spot better than Helfenbein (1:18.23) and three in front of Packer (1:47.72).

Gutierrez was 21st among 24 contestants in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:54.28.

The Quakers' 400 freestyle team of Gutierrez, Packer, Helfenbein, and O'Halloran placed 20th in 4:46.15.

Coach Ashley Cox's Quakers are back in action January 13 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference double-dual meet at Greensboro College with Virginia Wesleyan University.