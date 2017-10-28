Guilford Picks Up First Swimming Wins

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's women's swimming team split with four teams in a five-team meet at Greensboro College Saturday. Guilford picked up wins over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Randolph College (77-52) and LaGrange College (68-44), but fell to the host Pride (84-45) and NCAA Division II-member University of North Carolina at Pembroke (115-40).

Sophomore Carolyn O'Halloran outpaced 11 others to win the 50-yard freestyle in 27.28 seconds. She placed second in the 10-swimmer 100 freestyle field in 59.87 seconds.

Senior Isabel Gutierrez contributed third-place results in the 100 butterfly (1:20.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.19).

Freshman Audrey Helfenbein made her college debut with a pair of fourth-place efforts. She touched in 2:40.13 to take fourth among eight swimmers in the 200 freestyle. Helfenbein was fourth of nine in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.72.

O'Halloran, Gutierrez, and Helfenbein joined Courtney Packer to help Guilford place second in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:10.28.

Coach Ashley Cox's Quakers (2-5, 1-4 ODAC) compete in a three-team ODAC meet at Emory & Henry College November 11.