Guilford Announces 2018 Women's Soccer Schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C.- Guilford College head women's soccer coach Stephanie Webb announced the Quakers' schedule for the 2018 season Tuesday.

A 6-9-1 (3-6-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)), Guilford looks to improve on last year's record in 2018. The Quakers are slated to return as many as 22 students, having only graduated one senior in the 2017-18 year. Among returners is senior Lauren Culler, who ranked second on the team in points with four goals and six assists, a career-high. The Quakers' top goalies from 2017, Cheyenne Grim and Morgan Malikowski, are also slated to return.

Guilford opens the 2018 season at cross-town rival Greensboro College August 31. The Quakers' home opener is September 5 versus Brevard College, a newcomer to NCAA Division III. This will be the Quakers' first meeting with the Tornados, who are transitioning from Division II this year. Conference play opens with a September 22 home game versus Eastern Mennonite University. Guilford will look to avenge a 1-0 loss to the Royals on Senior Day of the 2017 season.

The Quakers will face two teams that made it to the NCAA Division III Tournament in the 2017 season. They visit Methodist University September 15 and face Virginia Wesleyan on the road in an October 20 ODAC match.

October 27 marks the final home game of the season when Guilford welcomes Randolph-Macon College for the Quakers' Senior Day match.