Guilford Announces 2018 Women's Soccer Schedule

Guilford Announces 2018 Women's Soccer Schedule
Feb 20, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C.- Guilford College head women's soccer coach Stephanie Webb announced the Quakers' schedule for the 2018 season Tuesday.

A 6-9-1 (3-6-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)), Guilford looks to improve on last year's record in 2018. The Quakers are slated to return as many as 22 students, having only graduated one senior in the 2017-18 year. Among returners is senior Lauren Culler, who ranked second on the team in points with four goals and six assists, a career-high. The Quakers' top goalies from 2017, Cheyenne Grim and Morgan Malikowski, are also slated to return.

Guilford opens the 2018 season at cross-town rival Greensboro College August 31. The Quakers' home opener is September 5 versus Brevard College, a newcomer to NCAA Division III. This will be the Quakers' first meeting with the Tornados, who are transitioning from Division II this year. Conference play opens with a September 22 home game versus Eastern Mennonite University. Guilford will look to avenge a 1-0 loss to the Royals on Senior Day of the 2017 season.

The Quakers will face two teams that made it to the NCAA Division III Tournament in the 2017 season. They visit Methodist University September 15 and face Virginia Wesleyan on the road in an October 20 ODAC match.

October 27 marks the final home game of the season when Guilford welcomes Randolph-Macon College for the Quakers' Senior Day match.

Guilford Announces 2018 Women's Soccer Schedule
February 20, 2018 Guilford Announces 2018 Women's Soccer Schedule
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Women's Soccer Season Review: Quakers Finish at 6-9-1
November 13, 2017 Women's Soccer Season Review: Quakers Finish at 6-9-1
Quakers Q&A With.... Juliana Evans-Anfom of the Women's Soccer Team
November 3, 2017 Quakers Q&A With.... Juliana Evans-Anfom of the Women's Soccer Team
Women's Soccer Falls to Eastern Mennonite, 1-0, in Regular Season Finale
October 28, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls to Eastern Mennonite, 1-0, in Regular Season Finale
Women's Soccer Falls at #22 Lynchburg, 2-0
October 20, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at #22 Lynchburg, 2-0
Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar
October 18, 2017 Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar
Bridgewater Blanks Guilford, 2-0, For ODAC Women's Soccer Win
October 14, 2017 Bridgewater Blanks Guilford, 2-0, For ODAC Women's Soccer Win
Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
October 11, 2017 Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
October 6, 2017 Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
October 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Women's Soccer Nipped at Randolph-Macon, 1-0
September 30, 2017 Women's Soccer Nipped at Randolph-Macon, 1-0
Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
September 27, 2017 Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
September 23, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
September 20, 2017 Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
September 16, 2017 Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
September 10, 2017 Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
September 9, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
September 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
September 3, 2017 Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
August 18, 2017 Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence