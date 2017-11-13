Women's Soccer Season Review: Quakers Finish at 6-9-1

The Guilford College women's soccer team posted a 6-9-1 overall record and was 3-6-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. The Quakers fielded a competitive lineup and also had four defeats by just one goal.

GC easily bested William Peace (6-0) and John Wesley (4-0) to begin the year. In ODAC play, Guilford had back-to-back wins over Hollins (6-0) and Randolph (3-2). The Quakers' other league victory was a 6-0 win over visiting Sweet Briar on Oct. 18.

The team lost close matches to #22 Lyncbhurg (2-0) and Eastern Mennonite (1-0) and fell short of a berth in the ODAC Tournament.

The EMU contest was also Senior Day and the Quakers honored Morgan Henderson prior to the match. Henderson led the 2017 club with 16 points after netting seven goals and two assists on the year. For her career, Henderson notched 14 goals and four assists for 32 points during her four seasons wearing the crimson and gray.

GC's defense posted five clean sheets on the season. Morgan Malikowski and Cheyenne Grim each were credited with two shutouts. Malikowski posted a 4-3 record and a 1.07 goals against average. Grim led Quaker goalkeepers with an .810 save percentage.

Coach Stephanie Webb could have as many as 25 returners back for the 2018 season.