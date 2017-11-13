Women's Soccer Season Review: Quakers Finish at 6-9-1

Morgan Henderson '18 (photo by Emily Heck '21)
Morgan Henderson '18 (photo by Emily Heck '21)
Nov 13, 2017
The Guilford College women's soccer team posted a 6-9-1 overall record and was 3-6-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. The Quakers fielded a competitive lineup and also had four defeats by just one goal.
 
GC easily bested William Peace (6-0) and John Wesley (4-0) to begin the year. In ODAC play, Guilford had back-to-back wins over Hollins (6-0) and Randolph (3-2). The Quakers' other league victory was a 6-0 win over visiting Sweet Briar on Oct. 18.
 
The team lost close matches  to #22  Lyncbhurg (2-0) and Eastern Mennonite (1-0) and fell short of a berth in the ODAC Tournament.
 
The EMU contest was also Senior Day and the Quakers honored Morgan Henderson prior to the match. Henderson led the 2017 club with 16 points after netting seven goals and two assists on the year. For her career, Henderson notched 14 goals and four assists for 32 points during her four seasons wearing the crimson and gray.
 
Lauren Culler was second on the team in points with 14 (four goals, six helpers). Susan Dillinger tallied three times and dished three assists (nine points). Both Katie Kaznowski and Kelsey Reilly contributed three goals and one assist. 
 
GC's defense posted five clean sheets on the season. Morgan Malikowski and Cheyenne Grim each were credited with two shutouts. Malikowski posted a 4-3 record and a 1.07 goals against average. Grim led Quaker goalkeepers with an .810 save percentage.
 
Coach Stephanie Webb could have as many as 25 returners back for the 2018 season. 
Women's Soccer Season Review: Quakers Finish at 6-9-1
November 13, 2017 Women's Soccer Season Review: Quakers Finish at 6-9-1
Quakers Q&A With.... Juliana Evans-Anfom of the Women's Soccer Team
November 3, 2017 Quakers Q&A With.... Juliana Evans-Anfom of the Women's Soccer Team
Women's Soccer Falls to Eastern Mennonite, 1-0, in Regular Season Finale
October 28, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls to Eastern Mennonite, 1-0, in Regular Season Finale
Women's Soccer Falls at #22 Lynchburg, 2-0
October 20, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at #22 Lynchburg, 2-0
Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar
October 18, 2017 Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar
Bridgewater Blanks Guilford, 2-0, For ODAC Women's Soccer Win
October 14, 2017 Bridgewater Blanks Guilford, 2-0, For ODAC Women's Soccer Win
Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
October 11, 2017 Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
October 6, 2017 Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
October 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Women's Soccer Nipped at Randolph-Macon, 1-0
September 30, 2017 Women's Soccer Nipped at Randolph-Macon, 1-0
Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
September 27, 2017 Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
September 23, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
September 20, 2017 Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
September 16, 2017 Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
September 10, 2017 Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
September 9, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
September 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
September 3, 2017 Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
August 18, 2017 Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence