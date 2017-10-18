Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar

Morgan Henderson '18 (Photo by Katy Holt '19)
Morgan Henderson '18 (Photo by Katy Holt '19)

Scoring Summary

1st - 4:42 - Dana Waskiewicz (Guilford)
1st - 12:54 - Morgan Henderson (Guilford)
1st - 13:05 - Susan Dillinger (Guilford)
1st - 17:21 - Morgan Henderson (Guilford)
2nd - 81:10 - Katie Kaznowski (Guilford)
2nd - 84:11 - Morgan Henderson (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Sweet Briar
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Lera Cordner - 1
Sv: Caroline Thomas - 15
Guilford
G: Morgan Henderson - 3
A: Lauren Culler - 2
Sh: Morgan Henderson - 15
Sv: Cheyenne Grim - 1

Team Stats

Sweet Briar
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

1 (1)
41 (21)

Saves

15
1

Fouls

4
8

Corner Kicks

1
7

Offsides

1
6
full stats
Oct 18, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Morgan Henderson scored a hat trick and passed for one assist as Guilford College defeated visiting Sweet Briar College, 6-0, on Wednesday afternoon. 

After the win, GC improved to 6-7-1 and 3-4-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. SBC fell to 1-11 and 0-7 in league play.

Dana Waskiewicz opened the game's scoring in the fifth minute. She put back a rebounded shot from Lauren Culler, who earned the assist on the play.

Henderson tallied at the 12:54 mark. She similarly scored off a rebounded save. Susan Dillinger earned the assist for GC. 

Just seconds later, Dillinger then scored for Guilford. Henderson was credited for the assist after slotting a slick pass to the center.

Henderson made the score 4-0 in the 18th minute. She headed-in a corner kick from Lauren Culler. The score remained 4-0 at the break.

Katie Kaznowski scored off a pass from Waskiewicz in the 82 minute.

Henderson earned the hat trick at the 84:11 mark. She made a long run and scored on the left side for the match's final goal.

Guilford held the edge in shots (41-1) and corner kicks (7-1).

Caroline Thomas recorded 15 saves for the Vixens. Caroline Grim earned the win and stopped one shot for Guilford.

The Quakers return to action at Lynchburg College on Friday (10/20) for a 4 p.m. match.

Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar
October 18, 2017 Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar
Bridgewater Blanks Guilford, 2-0, For ODAC Women's Soccer Win
October 14, 2017 Bridgewater Blanks Guilford, 2-0, For ODAC Women's Soccer Win
Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
October 11, 2017 Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
October 6, 2017 Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
October 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Women's Soccer Nipped at R-MC, 1-0
September 30, 2017 Women's Soccer Nipped at R-MC, 1-0
Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
September 27, 2017 Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
September 23, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
September 20, 2017 Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
September 16, 2017 Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
September 10, 2017 Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
September 9, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
September 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
September 3, 2017 Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
August 18, 2017 Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence