Henderson Hat Trick Leads Women's Soccer to 6-0 ODAC Win Over Sweet Briar

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Morgan Henderson scored a hat trick and passed for one assist as Guilford College defeated visiting Sweet Briar College, 6-0, on Wednesday afternoon.

After the win, GC improved to 6-7-1 and 3-4-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. SBC fell to 1-11 and 0-7 in league play.

Dana Waskiewicz opened the game's scoring in the fifth minute. She put back a rebounded shot from Lauren Culler, who earned the assist on the play.

Henderson tallied at the 12:54 mark. She similarly scored off a rebounded save. Susan Dillinger earned the assist for GC.

Just seconds later, Dillinger then scored for Guilford. Henderson was credited for the assist after slotting a slick pass to the center.

Henderson made the score 4-0 in the 18th minute. She headed-in a corner kick from Lauren Culler. The score remained 4-0 at the break.

Katie Kaznowski scored off a pass from Waskiewicz in the 82 minute.

Henderson earned the hat trick at the 84:11 mark. She made a long run and scored on the left side for the match's final goal.

Guilford held the edge in shots (41-1) and corner kicks (7-1).

Caroline Thomas recorded 15 saves for the Vixens. Caroline Grim earned the win and stopped one shot for Guilford.

The Quakers return to action at Lynchburg College on Friday (10/20) for a 4 p.m. match.