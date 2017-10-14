Eagles Soar Over Women's Soccer, 2-0

Morgan Malikowski (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Morgan Malikowski (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)

Scoring Summary

1st - 3:54 - Keri Rager (Bridgewater (Va.))
1st - 22:26 - Anna Sobus (Bridgewater (Va.))

Game Leaders

Bridgewater (Va.)
G: 2 Players (#4, #22 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#5, #22 - 1)
Sh: 2 Players (#4, #28 - 4)
Sv: N/A
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 2 Players (#10, #14 - 1)
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 6

Team Stats

Bridgewater (Va.)
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

18 (8)
2 (0)

Saves

0
6

Fouls

5
7

Corner Kicks

7
3

Offsides

0
0
full stats
Oct 14, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Anna Sobus had one goal and dished one assist as Bridgewater College won at Guilford College, 2-0, on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles moved to 12-2-1 and 5-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Quakers dropped to 5-7-1 and 2-4-1.

Keri Rager opened the game's scoring at the 3:54 mark. Rager notched her ninth goal of the season after collecting a cross from Sobus and finishing near the left post.

Grayson Matthews assisted Sobus for the match's final tally in the 23rd minute. Matthews passed from the left side to Sobus--directly in front of the goal--who scored for the 12th time this year. 

The match remained 2-0 at the break and there was no more scoring in the contest.

BC led in shots (18-2) and corner kicks (7-3).

Morgan Malikowski (4-3) stopped six Eagle shots and took the loss for the home team. Hayley Talbot earned the win for the Eagles and moved to 10-1 on the year. Sydney Davis played the final 17:13 in goal for BC.

Guilford returns to action on Wednesday (10/18) when Sweet Briar College visits for a 4 p.m. match.

 

 
 
 
Eagles Soar Over Women's Soccer, 2-0
October 14, 2017 Eagles Soar Over Women's Soccer, 2-0
Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
October 11, 2017 Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
October 6, 2017 Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
October 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Women's Soccer Nipped at R-MC, 1-0
September 30, 2017 Women's Soccer Nipped at R-MC, 1-0
Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
September 27, 2017 Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
September 23, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
September 20, 2017 Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
September 16, 2017 Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
September 10, 2017 Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
September 9, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
September 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
September 3, 2017 Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
August 18, 2017 Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence