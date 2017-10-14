Eagles Soar Over Women's Soccer, 2-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Anna Sobus had one goal and dished one assist as Bridgewater College won at Guilford College, 2-0, on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles moved to 12-2-1 and 5-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Quakers dropped to 5-7-1 and 2-4-1.

Keri Rager opened the game's scoring at the 3:54 mark. Rager notched her ninth goal of the season after collecting a cross from Sobus and finishing near the left post.

Grayson Matthews assisted Sobus for the match's final tally in the 23rd minute. Matthews passed from the left side to Sobus--directly in front of the goal--who scored for the 12th time this year.

The match remained 2-0 at the break and there was no more scoring in the contest.

BC led in shots (18-2) and corner kicks (7-3).

Morgan Malikowski (4-3) stopped six Eagle shots and took the loss for the home team. Hayley Talbot earned the win for the Eagles and moved to 10-1 on the year. Sydney Davis played the final 17:13 in goal for BC.

Guilford returns to action on Wednesday (10/18) when Sweet Briar College visits for a 4 p.m. match.