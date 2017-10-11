Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Lauren Culler netted the decisive goal in the 54th minute as Guilford College won at Randolph College, 3-2, on Wednesday night.

The Quakers improved to 5-6-1 and 2-3-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. RC dropped to 2-9-1 and 0-6.

The Wildcats struck first in the 16th minute. Hunter Robinson placed a shot to the left corner on the scoring play.

Guilford's Kate Glenn tallied her fist goal of the year in the 30th minute. Kelsey Reilly earned the assist on her pass off a free kick on the scoring play. The visitors tallied again less than two minutes after Morgan Henderson recorded a goal. Her long shot from the left side pushed the margin to 2-1.

Randolph knotted the score at 2-2 at the 42:24 mark. Patricia Garrett's shot deflected off goalkeeper Cheyenne Grim's grasp and RC led 1-0. The score remained 2-2 at halftime.

Culler's free kick resulted in the Quakers taking a one goal lead in the 54th minute. Guilford held off the Wildcats for the next 36 minutes and earned the win.

The Quakers led in shots, 13-7, but Randolph had the edge in corner kicks (5-4).

Grim played the first 45 minutes for GC. Morgan Malikowski (4-2) played the second half, made one save and earned the win. Stephanie Quirk stopped five shots for Randolph and took the loss.

The Quakers host ODAC rival Bridgewater on Saturday at 4 p.m.