Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph

Kate Glenn '21 (Photo by Leslie Malikowski)
Kate Glenn '21 (Photo by Leslie Malikowski)

Scoring Summary

1st - 15:04 - Hunter Robinson (Randolph)
1st - 29:14 - Kate Glenn (Guilford)
1st - 31:38 - Morgan Henderson (Guilford)
1st - 42:24 - Patricia Garrett (Randolph)
2nd - 53:24 - Lauren Culler (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 3 Players (#12, #16, #19 - 1)
A: Kelsey Reilly - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#16, #19 - 3)
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 1
Randolph
G: 2 Players (#16, #19 - 1)
A: N/A
Sh: Hunter Robinson - 3
Sv: Stephanie Quirk - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Randolph

Shots (on goal)

13 (8)
7 (3)

Saves

1
5

Fouls

7
9

Corner Kicks

4
5

Offsides

2
0
full stats
Oct 11, 2017

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Lauren Culler netted the decisive goal in the 54th minute as Guilford College won at Randolph College, 3-2, on Wednesday night.

The Quakers improved to 5-6-1 and 2-3-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. RC dropped to 2-9-1 and 0-6.

The Wildcats struck first in the 16th minute. Hunter Robinson placed a shot to the left corner on the scoring play. 

Guilford's Kate Glenn tallied her fist goal of the year in the 30th minute. Kelsey Reilly earned the assist on her pass off a free kick on the scoring play. The visitors tallied again less than two minutes after Morgan Henderson recorded a goal. Her long shot from the left side pushed the margin to 2-1.

Randolph knotted the score at 2-2 at the 42:24 mark. Patricia Garrett's shot deflected off goalkeeper Cheyenne Grim's grasp and RC led 1-0. The score remained 2-2 at halftime. 

Culler's free kick resulted in the Quakers taking a one goal lead in the 54th minute. Guilford held off the Wildcats for the next 36 minutes and earned the win.

The Quakers led in shots, 13-7, but Randolph had the edge in corner kicks (5-4).

Grim played the first 45 minutes for GC. Morgan Malikowski (4-2) played the second half, made one save and earned the win. Stephanie Quirk stopped five shots for Randolph and took the loss.

The Quakers host ODAC rival Bridgewater on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
October 11, 2017 Women's Soccer Earns 3-2 Win at Randolph
Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
October 6, 2017 Quakers Earn First ODAC Win with Shutout of Hollins
Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
October 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Draws at Emory & Henry, 0-0, in Two Overtimes
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Women's Soccer Nipped at R-MC, 1-0
September 30, 2017 Women's Soccer Nipped at R-MC, 1-0
Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
September 27, 2017 Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0
Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
September 23, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Shenandoah
Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
September 20, 2017 Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
September 16, 2017 Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
September 10, 2017 Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
September 9, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
September 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
September 3, 2017 Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
August 18, 2017 Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence