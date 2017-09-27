Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0

Juliana Evans-Anfom '19 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Scoring Summary

2nd - 59:32 - Laura Garbarini (Roanoke)
2nd - 88:35 - Hailey Davis (Roanoke)

Game Leaders

Roanoke
G: 2 Players (#9, #12 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#15, #17 - 1)
Sh: Lucy Perry - 6
Sv: Chris Martin - 2
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 4 Players (#10, #13, #16, #21 - 1)
Sv: Cheyenne Grim - 13

Team Stats

Roanoke
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

28 (15)
4 (2)

Saves

2
13

Fouls

7
8

Corner Kicks

6
0

Offsides

1
0
full stats
Sep 27, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Roanoke College got second-half goals from Laura Garbarini and Hailey Davis as the Maroons defeated the Guilford College women's soccer team, 2-0, on Wednesday night. Guilford fell to 3-5 and 0-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. RC moved to 5-3-1 and 2-0.

The match was scoreless at halftime. Roanoke held a 14-2 edge in shots in the first 45 minutes.

Garbarini notched her goal in the 60th minute. Meagan Ryan--who earned the assist--headed a shot that caromed off the crossbar before Garbarini nudged the ball past Quaker goalkeeper Cheyenne Grim. Grim had a career-high 13 saves in the defeat.

Davis tallied at the 89:35 mark. Taylor Sayegh played a long ball from the Maroons' defensive half, which a teammate headed to Davis, who ran under the ball and chipped in from nine yards.

The Maroons controlled possession most of the game. Roanoke led in shots (28-4) and corner kicks (6-0). Chris Martin stopped two Guilford shots and earned the win for Roanoke.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday (9/30) at Randolph Macon College. The ODAC match begins at 1 p.m.

