Guilford Women's Soccer Upended by Roanoke, 2-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Roanoke College got second-half goals from Laura Garbarini and Hailey Davis as the Maroons defeated the Guilford College women's soccer team, 2-0, on Wednesday night. Guilford fell to 3-5 and 0-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. RC moved to 5-3-1 and 2-0.

The match was scoreless at halftime. Roanoke held a 14-2 edge in shots in the first 45 minutes.

Garbarini notched her goal in the 60th minute. Meagan Ryan--who earned the assist--headed a shot that caromed off the crossbar before Garbarini nudged the ball past Quaker goalkeeper Cheyenne Grim. Grim had a career-high 13 saves in the defeat.

Davis tallied at the 89:35 mark. Taylor Sayegh played a long ball from the Maroons' defensive half, which a teammate headed to Davis, who ran under the ball and chipped in from nine yards.

The Maroons controlled possession most of the game. Roanoke led in shots (28-4) and corner kicks (6-0). Chris Martin stopped two Guilford shots and earned the win for Roanoke.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday (9/30) at Randolph Macon College. The ODAC match begins at 1 p.m.