Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Morgan Henderson recorded a goal and an assist--both in the first half--as the Guilford College women's soccer team defeated Johnson and Wales (N.C.) University, 2-0, on Wednesday night. The Quakers improved to 3-3 and the Wildcats fell to 3-1.

The Quakers got on the scoreboard in the ninth minute. Henderson headed in a cross from Susan Dillinger that beat JWU's Kylie Priddy to the far post.

Guilford's Lauren Culler pushed the margin to 2-0 in the 34th minute. Henderson earned the assist after Culler fired a shot from 15 yards to the left corner. The score remained 2-0 at halftime.

Morgan Malikowski (2-2) had three saves for GC. Priddy (3-1) made five stops for JWU.

Guilford led in shots (20-4) and corner kicks (7-0).

The Quakers play at Shenandoah University on Saturday (9/23). The ODAC match begins at 2 p.m.