Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0

Lauren Culler '19 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Lauren Culler '19 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 8:10 - Morgan Henderson (Guilford)
1st - 33:33 - Lauren Culler (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Johnson & Wales (NC)
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Danielle Doyle - 3
Sv: Kylie Priddy - 5
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#12, #16 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#4, #12 - 1)
Sh: Kelsey Reilly - 6
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 3

Team Stats

Johnson & Wales (NC)
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

4 (3)
20 (7)

Saves

5
3

Fouls

5
6

Corner Kicks

0
7

Offsides

1
1
full stats
Sep 20, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Morgan Henderson recorded a goal and an assist--both in the first half--as the Guilford College women's soccer team defeated Johnson and Wales (N.C.) University, 2-0, on Wednesday night. The Quakers improved to 3-3 and the Wildcats fell to 3-1.

The Quakers got on the scoreboard in the ninth minute. Henderson headed in a cross from Susan Dillinger that beat JWU's Kylie Priddy to the far post.

Guilford's Lauren Culler pushed the margin to 2-0 in the 34th minute. Henderson earned the assist after Culler fired a shot from 15 yards to the left corner. The score remained 2-0 at halftime.

Morgan Malikowski (2-2) had three saves for GC. Priddy (3-1) made five stops for JWU.

Guilford led in shots (20-4) and corner kicks (7-0). 

The Quakers play at Shenandoah University on Saturday (9/23). The ODAC match begins at 2 p.m.

 

 

Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
September 20, 2017 Henderson Leads Women's Soccer Over Johnson & Wales, 2-0
Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
September 16, 2017 Columbia International Edges Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1
Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
September 10, 2017 Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
September 9, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
September 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
September 3, 2017 Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
August 18, 2017 Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence