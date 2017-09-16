Columbia International Edged Women's Soccer in OT, 2-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Janie Holland scored 4:17 into overtime to lift Columbia International to a 2-1 victory over the Guilford College women's soccer team on Saturday. The Lions improved to 3-1 and the Quakers fell to 2-3.

Rebekah Reinhard of CIU opened the game's scoring at the 39:00 mark. Rebecca Giancana earned an assist after placing a cross into box. Reinard shot to the bottom corner under Quaker goalkeeper Morgan Malikowski. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Guilford's Kelsey Reilly tied the match on an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute. Reilly struck the ball from the top of the box past Lion goalie Sam Wammock on the play.

Columbia International posted 10 shots to Guilford's eight. Both teams took six corner kicks. Malikowski notched five saves, but took the loss.

Guilford hosts Johnson & Wales University on Wednesday (9/20). The Faculty-Staff Night game begins at 7:30 p.m.