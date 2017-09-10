Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime

Becca Banks '18
Becca Banks '18

Scoring Summary

3rd - 93:53 - Leah Brown (Penn St.-Harrisburg)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Lizzy Barnes - 2
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 2
Penn St.-Harrisburg
G: Leah Brown - 1
A: N/A
Sh: Kristen Stark - 5
Sv: Kayla Arnold - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Penn St.-Harrisburg

Shots (on goal)

11 (4)
14 (3)

Saves

2
4

Fouls

7
3

Corner Kicks

4
1

Offsides

3
3
full stats
Sep 10, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C.. -- Leah Brown scored 3:53 into overtime to lift Penn State-Harrisburg to a 1-0 victory over the Guilford College's women's soccer team on Sunday at the DC Classic.

The Quakers dropped to 2-2 and the Lions moved to 4-1.

Penn State-Harrisburg led in shots, 14-11. Guilford had the edge in corner kicks, 4-1. Lizzy Barnes managed two shots to pace the Guilford offense.

Three Quakers saw time in goal for Guilford. Morgan Malikowski started and had Guilford's two saves. Becca Banks started the second half and Cheyenne Grim played the final 18:30 and allowed the only goal.

The Quakers play at Warren Wilson College on Wednesday (9/13) at 5 p.m.



Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
September 10, 2017 Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
September 9, 2017 Women's Soccer Falls at Catholic, 3-0
Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
September 4, 2017 Women's Soccer Post Second Shutout Win in as Many Days
Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
September 3, 2017 Quakers Down William Peace in Women's Soccer Opener, 6-0
Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
August 18, 2017 Quakers' Women Earn 10th Spot in Preseason ODAC Soccer Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence