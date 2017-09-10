Penn State-Harrisburg Clips Women's Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime

WASHINGTON, D.C.. -- Leah Brown scored 3:53 into overtime to lift Penn State-Harrisburg to a 1-0 victory over the Guilford College's women's soccer team on Sunday at the DC Classic.

The Quakers dropped to 2-2 and the Lions moved to 4-1.

Penn State-Harrisburg led in shots, 14-11. Guilford had the edge in corner kicks, 4-1. Lizzy Barnes managed two shots to pace the Guilford offense.

Three Quakers saw time in goal for Guilford. Morgan Malikowski started and had Guilford's two saves. Becca Banks started the second half and Cheyenne Grim played the final 18:30 and allowed the only goal.

The Quakers play at Warren Wilson College on Wednesday (9/13) at 5 p.m.






