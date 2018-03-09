Quakers Stop King's (Pa.), 16-9, in Women's Lacrosse

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Madison Iandoli scored four goals and an assist in Guilford College's 16-9 lacrosse win over visiting King's (Pa.) College Friday afternoon. Sarah Sedaghat made a career-high 14 saves as the Quakers (3-3) snapped a three-game losing skid.

Iandoli tallied consecutively 13 seconds apart to cap a 5-0 Guilford run to open the game. Her free-position score 35 seconds before halftime sent the Quakers into intermission with a 10-5 lead. Sedaghat was strong from the start with 10 first-half stops in perhaps the finest game of her career.

Guilford's Abigail Horchar sandwiched scores around a Kylie McCarthy goal for King's, which gave the hosts a 12-6 edge. The Lady Monarchs (2-4) got back to within 12-8 with 14:37 left to play on two of Anastasia's Araviakis' game-high six scores. King's rally stalled as Guilford scored three of the contest's final four goals.

Senior captain Carter McLeod scored three Guilford goals and fellow captain Taylor Campellone added a goal and a game-best three assists. Cat Thresher delivered two goals off the bench. Horchar and Holly Kozak also scored twice. Kozak also contributed six ground balls and four caused turnovers, both team highs. Nia Gill's career- and game-high 10 draw controls helped the Quakers to a 14-13 edge in the category.

Araviakis was practically a one-woman show for the Lady Monarchs. In addition to her six goals, she also had seven draws, two ground balls and caused four turnovers before picking up her second yellow card in the game's final minute. Orla Cottell had eight saves and two ground balls.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers host Salem College March 17 at 4:00 p.m.