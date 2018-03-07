Quakers' Rally Falls Short in 12-10 Women's Lacrosse Loss to Pfeiffer

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Molly O'Friel scored eight goals and an assist in visiting Pfeiffer University's 12-10 lacrosse win at Guilford College Wednesday.

O'Friel scored the Falcons' (4-1) final three goals, which helped offset a late Guilford rally. She tallied all three scores during a three-minute stretch midway through the second half, which opened a 12-8 Falcons' advantage with 13:01 left in regulation. Guilford scored twice in the final 20 seconds to provide the game's final margin.

While Pfeiffer never trailed, it never led by more than two goals until Kristen Martin's goal 10:08 into the second half opened a 9-6 margin. The visitors led, 7-6, at halftime.

O'Friel, who scored Pfeiffer's first five goals, dominated the midfield. In addition to her nine points, the senior picked up six ground balls, seven draw controls and caused four turnovers, all team highs. Martin finished with a goal and assist for two points. Goalie Emily James made four saves in goal.

Guilford's Madison Iandoli paced the Quakers with four goals. Holly Kozak added three scores and Nia Gill chipped in with a goal, two assists and five draws. Carter McLeod caused three turnovers and picked up a game-high eight ground balls. Sarah Sedaghat made six saves and had three ground balls in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers (2-3) host King's (Pa.) College Friday (3/9) at 3:00 p.m.