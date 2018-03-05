Drew University Claims 19-5 Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford

Abigail Horchar '20 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Abigail Horchar '20 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Madison Iandoli - 2
A: 2 Players (#8, #16 - 1)
Sv: Sarah Sedaghat - 5
GB: Abigail Horchar - 5
Drew
G: Allie Didario - 6
A: 3 Players (#2, #8, #15 - 2)
Sv: Katiana Michalski - 10
GB: Allie Didario - 5

Team Stats

Drew
Guilford

Shots

29
19

Ground Balls

21
21

Saves

10
5

Clears

15-19
8-20

Turnovers

22
23

Draw Controls

15
10

Free Position Shots

7-12
2-4
full stats

Mar 05, 2018

 

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Allie DiDario scored six goals and two assists in Drew University's 19-5 lacrosse win at Guilford College Monday afternoon.

Lauren Cassella added five goals and two assists as the Rangers evened their record at 2-2. Guilford's record also stands at 2-2 after its second straight setback.

Drew scored the game's first eight goals before Guilford's Nia Gill and Abigail Horchar got the Quakers on the board 20 minutes into the game. DiDario scored twice and Mia Campanale posted a natural hat trick in the opening surge. Campanale's fourth and final tally closed the first-half scoring and gave the guests a 9-2 halftime lead.

DiDario netted three goals and Cassella scored twice during another 8-0 run in the second half. DiDario's sixth and final goal capped the spurt with 5:37 left in regulation and gave the Rangers an 18-3 lead.

Drew's Sage Johnson had two goals and two assists, but her game-high 10 draw controls helped the Rangers maintain possession, especially during the eight-goal runs. Rookie goalie Katiana Michalski made 10 saves in over 43 minutes of work and yielded only three goals.

Madison Iandoli scored twice in the final four minutes to lead Guilford's offense. Horchar had a goal and an assist, plus five ground balls. Sarah Sedaghat made five saves in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers host Pfeiffer University Wednesday (3/7) at 3:00 p.m.

