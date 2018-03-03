Marymount Improves to 4-0 With Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Marymount University scored the game's first nine goals and never looked back in a 19-5 nonconference women's lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday.

Jessica Crew, Eliana Cassel, and Kelly Campbell each scored twice during the game-opening run, which gave the guests a 9-0 edge with 7:29 left before halftime. Guilford's Holly Kozak got the Quakers (2-1) on the scoreboard with two of her team-high three goals, which helped Guilford to within 11-3 at intermission.

Kozak's third and final goal made the score 13-5 with 22:52 remaining in the game, but Marymount (4-0) ended the game with six unanswered goals, including two by Kellen Cannon.

Campbell, Crew, Cassel, and Cannon each scored four points on three goals and an assist. Senior attacker Abby Wescott led all scorers with six points on two goals and four helpers. Bridgette Stacom and Madison Davis also scored twice for the Saints, who held a 32-16 edge in shots and picked up 23 of the game's 35 ground balls. Stacom covered much ground and filled the stat sheet with four ground balls, five draw controls, and three caused turnovers. Holly Reik and Meagan Gagnon split time in goal and both made two saves.

Kozak's four points on three goals and one assist led the Quakers, who committed 46 fouls and received eight of the game's 10 cards. Taylor Campellone and Audrey Helfenbein also scored Guilford goals. Sarah Sedaghat and Kersten Daneau split time in goal with Daneau making four of the team's six saves, all in the second half.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers (2-1) host Drew University Monday (3/5) at 3:00 p.m.