Marymount Improves to 4-0 With Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford

Holly Kozak '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Holly Kozak '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Holly Kozak - 3
A: Holly Kozak - 1
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 4
GB: 2 Players (#1, #5 - 2)
Marymount (Va.)
G: 4 Players (#2, #10, #14, #15 - 3)
A: Abby Wescott - 4
Sv: 2 Players (#18, #22 - 2)
GB: Bridgette Stacom - 4

Team Stats

Marymount (Va.)
Guilford

Shots

32
16

Ground Balls

23
12

Saves

4
6

Clears

16-21
10-17

Turnovers

14
26

Draw Controls

11
14

Free Position Shots

6-11
1-4
full stats
Mar 03, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Marymount University scored the game's first nine goals and never looked back in a 19-5 nonconference women's lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday.

Jessica Crew, Eliana Cassel, and Kelly Campbell each scored twice during the game-opening run, which gave the guests a 9-0 edge with 7:29 left before halftime. Guilford's Holly Kozak got the Quakers (2-1) on the scoreboard with two of her team-high three goals, which helped Guilford to within 11-3 at intermission.

Kozak's third and final goal made the score 13-5 with 22:52 remaining in the game, but Marymount (4-0) ended the game with six unanswered goals, including two by Kellen Cannon.

Campbell, Crew, Cassel, and Cannon each scored four points on three goals and an assist. Senior attacker Abby Wescott led all scorers with six points on two goals and four helpers. Bridgette Stacom and Madison Davis also scored twice for the Saints, who held a 32-16 edge in shots and picked up 23 of the game's 35 ground balls. Stacom covered much ground and filled the stat sheet with four ground balls, five draw controls, and three caused turnovers. Holly Reik and Meagan Gagnon split time in goal and both made two saves.

Kozak's four points on three goals and one assist led the Quakers, who committed 46 fouls and received eight of the game's 10 cards. Taylor Campellone and Audrey Helfenbein also scored Guilford goals. Sarah Sedaghat and Kersten Daneau split time in goal with Daneau making four of the team's six saves, all in the second half.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers (2-1) host Drew University Monday (3/5) at 3:00 p.m.

Marymount Improves to 4-0 With Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
March 3, 2018 Marymount Improves to 4-0 With Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Guilford Thumps Ferrum, 17-5, In Women's Lacrosse Home Opener
February 28, 2018 Guilford Thumps Ferrum, 17-5, In Women's Lacrosse Home Opener
Strong Second Half Carries Guilford to Women's Lacrosse Win at Averett
February 13, 2018 Strong Second Half Carries Guilford to Women's Lacrosse Win at Averett
Guilford Picked Seventh in ODAC Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll
February 2, 2018 Guilford Picked Seventh in ODAC Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
October 9, 2017 Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Charlotte Dixon Named Interim Head Women's Lacrosse Coach
September 15, 2017 Charlotte Dixon Named Interim Head Women's Lacrosse Coach