Guilford Thumps Ferrum, 17-5, In Women's Lacrosse Home Opener

Taylor Campellone '18
Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Audrey Helfenbein - 5
A: Taylor Campellone - 4
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 3
GB: 2 Players (#22, #23 - 3)
Ferrum
G: Kaitlyn Harley - 3
A: 2 Players (#3, #9 - 1)
Sv: Brittany Hall - 7
GB: Brittany Hall - 4

Team Stats

Ferrum
Guilford

Shots

12
32

Ground Balls

16
23

Saves

7
3

Clears

13-22
15-20

Turnovers

27
21

Draw Controls

7
14

Free Position Shots

1-5
2-4
full stats
Feb 28, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Rookie Audrey Helfenbein scored a game- and career-high five goals in Guilford College's 17-5 lacrosse win over visiting Ferrum College Wednesday afternoon.

Seven different Quakers dent the twine as the home team built a 15-1 lead with 15:26 left in regulation. Madison Iandoli scored two of her three goals during a 7-0 Guilford run that opened the game. Kaitlyn Harley netted the first of her team-high three goals 7:23 before halftime to get Ferrum on the board. The Quakers scored the first half's final three goals for a 10-1 halftime lead.

Helfenbein's goal 61 seconds into the second half opened a 10-goal margin, which started the running clock. Holly Kozak followed with her third and final goal of the game as part of Guilford's 5-0 burst to start the second half.

Guilford's Taylor Campellone matched a career high with five points on a goal and personal-best four assists. Nia Gill scored twice and Abigail Horchar added a goal and an assist. Gill added a game-high seven draw controls, which helped the Quakers to a 14-7 edge in the category.

Ferrum managed just 12 shots, compared to Guilford's 32. Harley's three goals led the Panthers (2-2). Brittany Hall made seven saves in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers continue their six-game homestand Saturday versus visiting Marymount (Va.) University at 1:00 p.m.

