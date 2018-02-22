Quakers Rally Falls Short as Generals Prevail at ODAC Women's Hoops Tourney, 79-77

Lauren Ramsey '18 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Game Leaders

Washington and Lee
Pts: Andy Smithey - 16
Reb: Andy Smithey - 8
Ast: Katie Popp - 4
Guilford
Pts: Lauren Ramsey - 22
Reb: Lauren Ramsey - 9
Ast: Lauren Ramsey - 4

Team Stats

Washington and Lee
Guilford

Field Goals

(31-63)
(31-70)

Field Goal %

49.2%
44.3%

Rebounds

34
41

Assists

13
9

Turnovers

6
7

Pts off Turnovers

8
8

2nd Chance Pts

10
12

Pts in the Paint

36
50

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

21
14
full stats
Feb 22, 2018

SALEM, Va. -- Lauren Ramsey scored a game-high 22 points, but Guilford College's rally came up short against Washington and Lee, 79-77, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinal game on Thursday afternoon. Ramsey's game-tying jumper rimmed out with one second remaining.

The Quakers end their season with a 17-7 record. The Generals (17-9) advance to play top-seeded Emory & Henry on Friday at 1 p.m. Guilford entered the game as tournament's fourth seed, while Washington and Lee were fifth.

Guilford trailed 49-32 at halftime and trailed by 13 points (64-51) heading into the final quarter. Guilford never led in the game but continued to chip away at the Generals' lead in the final period. 

Jasmine McBride's layup with nine seconds remaining cut the deficit to 78-77. The Quakers then fouled Katie Popp, who made the first but missed the second free throw before Ramsey's last-second shot attempt to send the game to overtime. 

Ramsey was 11-of-21 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, and passed out four assists. Essence Abraham and Miracle Walters each had 16 points for Guilford.

The Generals had five players score in double figures in the game. Andy Smithey came off the bench to lead the team with 16 points (7-of-9 shooting) and eight rebounds. Popp had 14 points and Emma Redding scored 13. Both Ailyn Kelly and Emily Perszyk tallied 11 points for Washington and Lee

Washington and Lee shot 49 percent (31-63) to Guilford's 44 percent (31-70). Guilford led in rebounds, 41-34. The teams combined for just 13 turnovers, with Guilford having seven miscues.

