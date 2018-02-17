Guilford Closes Women's Basketball Regular Season With Senior Day Win Over Marlins

Lauren Ramsey '18 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Lauren Ramsey '18 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)

Game Leaders

Va. Wesleyan
Pts: 2 Players (#10, #24 - 15)
Reb: 3 Players (#05, #10, #21 - 5)
Ast: 3 Players (#10, #12, #24 - 2)
Guilford
Pts: Lauren Ramsey - 17
Reb: 2 Players (#12, #23 - 7)
Ast: Lauren Ramsey - 3

Team Stats

Va. Wesleyan
Guilford

Field Goals

(17-59)
(15-41)

Field Goal %

28.8%
36.6%

Rebounds

33
40

Assists

8
6

Turnovers

12
14

Pts off Turnovers

5
7

2nd Chance Pts

15
10

Pts in the Paint

18
24

Fastbreak Pts

0
2

Bench Pts

17
10
full stats
Feb 17, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lauren Ramsey scored a game-high 17 points and Miracle Walters added 13 in Guilford College's 62-49 basketball win over Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday. The Senior Day victory clinched the fourth seed in the upcoming Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament and gave Guilford (17-6, 11-5 ODAC) a sweep of the season series with the Marlins (12-13, 9-7 ODAC).

Guilford learned after the game it begins defense of its 2017 ODAC Tournament title Thursday (2/22) in a quarterfinal contest at the Salem (Virginia) Civic Center. The Quakers will play the winner of Monday's opening-round game between fifth-seeded Washington and Lee University and number-12 Hollins University at 3:00 p.m.

Ramsey, Guilford's lone senior, was honored prior to the game as part of the team's Senior Day festivities. She had just one field goal and five first-half points but erupted for eight third-quarter points. Guilford outscored the Marlins', 18-10, in the period, and led by as many as 15 before settling for a 41-30 edge entering the final quarter.

Virginia Wesleyan scored the final four third-quarter points and carried the momentum into the fourth period. NiAsia Caldwell's three-pointer with 3:47 left in regulation tied the score at 46-46 and capped a 20-5 Marlins' outburst.

Guilford answered at the other end as Julie Carini scored off an offensive rebound, followed by a traditional three-point play by T.J. Jacobs set up by Ramsey's long outlet pass. Virginia Wesleyan could not respond as Guilford made all 10 free throws in the final two minutes and limited the Marlins to one-for-eight field-goal shooting in that time.

Ramsey made 11-of-12 free throws to lead Guilford's scorers for the 13th time this season. She also had six rebounds and three assists. Walters added a game-high seven rebounds to her 13 points. Essence Abraham finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Carini tallied eight points, six boards, and two blocks.

Caldwell and Jayla Harris shared team-high scoring honors with 15 points apiece. Raya Berkley added 14 points, 12 in the second half. Virginia Wesleyan managed just 29.3 percent field-goal shooting but collected 13 offensive rebounds that led to 15 points.

