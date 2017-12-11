Guilford's Ramsey Named ODAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Lauren Ramsey '18 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Dec 11, 2017

Forest, Va.– Guilford College's Lauren Ramsey was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Week Award Monday.  The senior is the first Quaker so honored this year and received the first weekly honor of her career.

Ramsey, a 5-9 guard, averaged 20 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the Quakers' 2-0 week. Ramsey scored a career-high 22 points in a nonconference overtime win over Oglethorpe University December 7. She also contributed six rebounds, three assists and a steal in the 77-75 victory. Her game-high 18 points helped the Quakers to a 62-49 ODAC win at Virginia Wesleyan University December 9. She collected a career and game-high 11 rebounds for her second career double-double. Ramsey also added six assists and three steal. She made nine-of-10 free throws in the game, including five of six in the fourth quarter. Over the 81 minutes played in the two games, Ramsey only committed two turnovers.

Through seven games, Ramsey leads Guilford in scoring (16.0 ppg.), rebounding (7.3 rpg.) and assists (4.6 apg.). She is tied for second among ODAC assists leaders and is fourth in total assists. Ramsey has scored in double figures in six of the Quakers' seven games this season.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers (6-1, 2-0 ODAC) are on a league-best six game winning streak, which Guilford looks to extend at William Peace University December 17.

