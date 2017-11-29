Women's Basketball Doubles Up Hollins, 60-30, to Open ODAC

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lauren Ramsey scored a game-high 16 points and Julie Carini came off the bench to add 14 as Guilford College doubled-up Hollins University, 60-30, on Wednesday night. The game was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both clubs. The Quakers are now 4-1 and 1-0. HU fell to 1-4, 0-1.

Ramsey was 7-of-14 shooting, made 2-of-3 three-pointers, grabbed a team-best nine rebounds and dished six assists. Carini--who posted a career-high for points--was 7-of-8 from the field. A total of 11 Quakers scored in the contest.

After holding Meredith to 28 points on Monday, GC had another strong defensive outing. HU shot just 23 percent (12-52) to the Guilford's 40-percent (25-63). The Quakers forced 31 turnovers and had 19 miscues. GC led in points off turnovers, 29-4.

Guilford led at halftime, 31-11. The win was GC's 26th straight over Hollins. GC leads the all-time series, 51-2.

Keyazia Taylor tallied six points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for Hollins. Lacrisha Hill had 10 rebounds for Hollins. The visitors led in rebounding, 43-39.

The Quakers return to action on Dec. 7 when Oglethorpe visits Ragan-Brown Fieldhouse. The non-conference game begins at 5 p.m.