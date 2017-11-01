Guilford Picked Fifth in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll

Salem, Va. - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball coaches selected Guilford College fifth in their annual preseason poll. The rankings were released by the league Thursday at the annual ODAC Women's Basketball Media Day at the Salem Civic Center, which also hosts the league's postseason tournament.

Eastern Mennonite University received seven of the 12 first-place votes for 112 points overall and the top spot. Lynchburg College was selected second with 110 points and received five first-place votes. Emory & Henry College received 91 points for third-place. Randolph-Macon College earned 89 points for the fourth spot. Guilford is tied for fifth place with Washington and Lee University as both received 79 points.

This will be the Quakers' 15th season with head coach Stephanie Flamini on the sidelines. Guilford will miss four graduated from last year's 24-4 team which posted the second-most wins in program history. Guilford won the ODAC Tournament and advanced to the 2017 NCAA Division III playoffs. Senior Lauren Ramsey (10.6 ppg.), a 2017 Third Team All-ODAC pick, is the Quakers' lone returning starter from 2016-17. After coming off the bench for all of last year, junior Essence Abraham (5.6 ppg.) and sophomore Miracle Walters (3.9 ppg.) will play bigger roles this season. Guilford's roster includes nine first-year students.

Guilford opens its season at home November 18 versus Hardin-Simmons University in the Guilford College Classic.

2017-18 ODAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes