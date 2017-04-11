Guilford's Anais Weatherly Named to School-Record Third All-State Team

Anais Weatherly '17 (Emily Zegel '18 photo)
Apr 11, 2017

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Guilford College junior Anais Weatherly earned Second Team College Division All-State honors from the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) Monday. A first-team pick last year and a second-team selection in 2015, Weatherly becomes Guilford's first three-time women's basketball all-state selection in school history.

The all-star units are comprised of basketball student-athletes from North Carolina's NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA institutions. The state's sports information directors nominated student-athletes for the teams, which were selected by NCCSIA members. NCCSIA was founded in 2002 and its first all-state basketball teams were released in 2005.

A 5-10 forward, Weatherly led Guilford in scoring (13.7 ppg.), rebounding (8.5 rpg.), assists (3.3 apg.) and steals (4.1 spg.). She earned First Team All-South recognition last month from D3hoops.com. Also a First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) pick and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 ODAC Tournament, she set school standards for steals (115) and steals per game this season. The senior ranked sixth among NCAA Division III thefts per game leaders and placed among the league's top-eight in seven statistical categories.

Weatherly became the 19th member of Guilford's women's basketball 1,000 career points club in a November win over MacMurray College.  A member of the D3hoops.com Team of the Week (11/29) and an ODAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week (12/5), she had a club-high 11 double-doubles this season, third-most in the ODAC, plus 10 games with five or more steals. One of her best performances of the year was in the opening-day win over Greensboro College Nov. 15 when she collected 21 points, 14 rebounds and nine steals in the Quakers' 70-56 victory. 

Weatherly concludes her college career ranked among the Quakers' top-10 all-time leaders in 12 different statistical categories, including points (1,359, 6th), rebounds (836, 4th), assists (260, 9th) and steals (320, 2nd). She owns three of the top-10 single-season steals total in school history. Weatherly was a second-team D3hoops.com all-region pick in 2016, as well as an All-South and honorable mention All-American according to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. She was a three-time All-ODAC selection in her career and named Guilford's Best Female Athlete for the 2015-16 season.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers posted the second-best record in school history (24-4) and won the school's fifth ODAC Tournament title. Guilford earned its sixth trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs where it fell in the first round to visiting Marymount (Virginia) University, 74-70. Flamini could return as many as eight letter winners next fall.

