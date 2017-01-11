Scott Posts Career-high as Quakers Push Past Roanoke

Scott Posts Career-high as Quakers Push Past Roanoke

Game Leaders

Roanoke
Pts: Allison Livengood - 11
Reb: Cary Beahm - 9
Ast: Laura McManimen - 3
Guilford
Pts: Kayla Scott - 14
Reb: Anais Weatherly - 16
Ast: 4 Players (#10, #11, #12, #24 - 3)

Team Stats

Roanoke
Guilford

Field Goals

(20-63)
(26-74)

Field Goal %

31.7%
35.1%

Rebounds

39
52

Assists

8
17

Turnovers

18
17

Pts off Turnovers

13
18

2nd Chance Pts

13
12

Pts in the Paint

32
32

Fastbreak Pts

10
8

Bench Pts

14
32
full stats
Jan 11, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College's Kayla Scott notched a career-high 14 points as the Quakers posted a Wednesday night Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over Roanoke College, 62-45.

Scott came off the bench to shoot five-of-eight from the field, including four-of-six from three-point range on a night where the Quakers shot eight-of-25 (32 percent) from beyond the arc, compared to just one-of-six for Roanoke. Amy Steller was the remaining Quakers' player in double-figure scoring with ten points on four-of-nine shooting, adding seven rebounds. Anais Weatherly totaled six points and 16 rebounds, a season-high, with six steals.

Roanoke jumped to a 8-3 lead 3:42 into the first quarter before the Quakers mounted a 12-2 run spanning all the way until the buzzer, where Roanoke's Cary Beahm sunk a lay-up to end the quarter. Roanoke held a 10-4 advantage in the paint during the period while Guilford held an 8-0 edge in points-off-turnovers.

The Quakers produced a 17-6 run for 7:09 of the second quarter, which started with a Allison Livengood lay-up to erase the Quakers' lead. Guilford's lead jumped as high as 15 points in the period as the Quakers' bench outscored the Maroons, 10-2, in the period. The Quakers re-gained the advantage in the paint with a 12-6 edge for the period.

The lead capped at 16 points over the first five minutes of the third quarter as the Quakers held the Maroons to just two field goals in the period. Guilford's lead grew as large as 21 points at the end of the quarter after a Weatherly jumper with five seconds left.

Guilford's lead extended as large as 23 points with 6:37 left in the fourth quarter as the Guilford bench out-scored Roanoke, 13-6, in the period. Roanoke held a 12-6 edge in the paint for the period and a 13-2 edge in points-off-turnovers, but the Quakers' lead never dipped below 17 points as Guilford pulled away to victory.

Livengood was the lone Roanoke player in double-figure scoring, totaling 11 points on five-of-eight shooting while adding seven rebounds. Cary Beahm added eight points and nine rebounds.

The Quakers shot 35.1 percent from the field while Roanoke shot 31.7 percent, including just nine second-half field goals. Guilford held a 52-39 edge on the glass against the Maroons. Roanoke posted a slight 13-12 edge on second-chance points in spite of Guilford holding an 18-9 edge on the offensive glass. Both sides ended even in the paint, 32-32, while Guilford held the advantage in points-off-turnovers, 18-13. The Quakers held a decisive 32-14 edge in bench scoring.

The Quakers return to action Saturday, hosting Randolph-Macon College for a 2 p.m. ODAC contest.

Scott Posts Career-high as Quakers Push Past Roanoke
January 11, 2017 Scott Posts Career-high as Quakers Push Past Roanoke
Quakers Stop Virginia Wesleyan for ODAC Road Win
January 6, 2017 Quakers Stop Virginia Wesleyan for ODAC Road Win
Lynchburg Pulls Away Late to Beat Quakers
January 4, 2017 Lynchburg Pulls Away Late to Beat Quakers
Hot Shooting Leads Quakers Past Methodist, 70-57
January 2, 2017 Hot Shooting Leads Quakers Past Methodist, 70-57
Quakers Rally in Double Overtime to Defeat Husson
December 30, 2016 Quakers Rally in Double Overtime to Defeat Husson
204 Named to Fall 2016 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
December 19, 2016 204 Named to Fall 2016 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
William Peace Deals Guilford First Women's Hoops Loss of 2016-17
December 12, 2016 William Peace Deals Guilford First Women's Hoops Loss of 2016-17
Weatherly Named ODAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week
December 5, 2016 Weatherly Named ODAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week
Quakers Outlast Bridgewater, Off to Best Start in School History
December 3, 2016 Quakers Outlast Bridgewater, Off to Best Start in School History
Quakers Crush N.C. Wesleyan to Improve to 6-0
November 29, 2016 Quakers Crush N.C. Wesleyan to Improve to 6-0
Quakers Start 5-0 with 77-48 Win Over Meredith
November 28, 2016 Quakers Start 5-0 with 77-48 Win Over Meredith
Six Quakers Score Double-figures in Rout of Randolph
November 22, 2016 Six Quakers Score Double-figures in Rout of Randolph
Walters, Weatherly Lead Quakers Past Elmira in Guilford College Classic
November 20, 2016 Walters, Weatherly Lead Quakers Past Elmira in Guilford College Classic
Weatherly Hits 1,000-point Mark as Quakers Flatten MacMurray
November 19, 2016 Weatherly Hits 1,000-point Mark as Quakers Flatten MacMurray
Weatherly Just Short of Triple-double in Win over Greensboro
November 15, 2016 Weatherly Just Short of Triple-double in Win over Greensboro
Quakers Picked First in Preseason ODAC Women's Basketball Poll
November 3, 2016 Quakers Picked First in Preseason ODAC Women's Basketball Poll
Guilford Women's Basketball Fundraiser October 1
September 29, 2016 Guilford Women's Basketball Fundraiser October 1