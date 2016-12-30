Quakers Rally in Double Overtime to Defeat Husson

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Heaven Walters' lay-up with 2:40 left in the second overtime period put Guilford College ahead for good, claiming a Friday evening victory over Husson University, 92-87, in two overtime periods.

Walters finished with a career-high 23 points on seven-of-11 shooting while adding nine rebounds. Anais Weatherly led Guilford's scorers with 24 points while amassing 14 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, adding seven steals. Lauren Ramsey and Kate Clark added 11 points apiece with Ramsey adding five assists.

The Quakers (8-1) opened a four-point advantage through the first five minutes of the first quarter before the Eagles posted a 7-0 run to claim the lead. Husson (6-1) sunk six field goals in the period, three from beyond the arc, as the Quakers made eight baskets in the first quarter.

Husson's lead grew as large as seven points early in the second quarter as the Quakers clipped at the Eagles' lead, tying the game once in the period. Husson closed the final 3:13 of the quarter with an 8-0 run to post their largest lead of the half. The Quakers posted six turnovers to Husson's three in the period as Husson sunk only one more basket than the Quakers in the quarter.

The Quakers began the comeback in the third quarter as Guilford produced a 9-2 run in the first four minutes of the period as the Eagles' lead shrunk to one point thanks to the run. Both sides traded runs in the final 4:15 as Husson countered Guilford's 9-0 run with an 8-0 run to close the quarter. Guilford shot nine-of-12 in the period while Husson shot six-of-18 in a quarter where both teams combined for 14 total turnovers. The Quakers committed eight miscues to Husson's six turnovers.

The Quakers held Husson to three fourth-quarter field goals as the Quakers shot 50 percent in the period to mount the comeback. The Quakers reclaimed the lead with 6:44 remaining in the period as the lead alternated twice before the final minute that featured three ties, including an Amy Steller free-throw to send the game into overtime.

Guilford leads grew as large as six points with 3:13 left in the first overtime, but Husson fought back with two field goals in the final 1:09, including a Katie Worcester three-pointer with 16 seconds left to tie the game, 78-78, sending the game to a second overtime.

Worcester made the first basket for Husson to start the second overtime, but Guilford claimed the lead one minute into overtime with a Walters free-throw and grew the lead as large as five points. Husson cut the lead to one with fifteen seconds left, but a delay-of-game technical foul on Husson put Walters on the foul line for two sets of foul shots, where she sunk all four free throws to secure the win.

Husson's Chandler Guerrette led all scorers with 25 points while adding seven assists and five steals. She reached the 1,000 career points mark with a second-quarter three-point basket. Darla Morales added 18 points and six rebounds while Worcester posted 17 points.

The Quakers shot a blistering 52.3 percent for the contest compared to 31.9 percent for the Eagles. Husson forced 31 Guilford turnovers, which turned into 36 points. Guilford forced 18 Husson turnovers, turning into 11 points. The Quakers held a 38-34 edge in the paint while Husson held a 12-9 edge in second-chance points with Guilford holding a 52-43 rebounding edge.

The Quakers return to the road Monday, traveling to Methodist University for a 7 p.m. contest.