Guilford Trio Selected to NCCSIA All-State Softball Squad

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. -- Guilford College's Makayla Crawford and Makayla Carver both earned First Team College Division All-State softball recognition from the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA). Teammate Anna Wolfe was tabbed to the all-state second team.

The all-state squads consist of NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA student-athletes from North Carolina colleges and universities. North Carolina sports information directors submitted nominees and NCCSIA members selected the teams for the 15th straight year.

Carver earned NFCA First-Team All-Atlantic Region recognition for the second straight season and repeated as a First Team All-ODAC honoree this year. A NCCSIA Second-Team selection in 2017, the junior outfielder led the league and ranked fifth in Division III with a .514 batting average in 34 contests. Her batting average ranks third in school history. Carver also topped the league in slugging percentage (.793, 14th-best in Division III) and her .565 on-base percentage stood second in the ODAC. Her slugging percentage is second-highest in Guilford history, while her on-base percentage ranks third. She smacked 57 hits, including 13 doubles and six home runs. Carver matched Hayes' school record for career doubles (41) and enters her senior season ranked second in runs (119), second in stolen bases (49) and fourth in hits (170).

A 5-4 junior catcher, Crawford was a Third Team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) pick this year and a second-team All-Region selection by the National Softball Coaches Association. She ranked seventh in the ODAC with a .397 overall batting average and hit .296 in the league. Crawford cranked out a school-record and league-leading 12 home runs. She was second in the league with 54 hits and fourth with 37 RBIs. She led the ODAC with 101 total bases on the year, and her .743 slugging percentage ranks second only to Carver. She only had two errors in 41 games for a .979 fielding percentage and threw out five would-be base-stealers in 19 attempts. Crawford had 15 multiple-hit games this year.

An ODAC third team selection, Wolfe recorded a .362 overall average in ODAC play. Overall, she hit .289 with two doubles and 28 RBIs. An infielder, she ranked fourth in the league with seven homers, seventh with 20 walks and 12th with RBIs. Wolfe boasted the ODAC's seventh-ranked on-base percentage (.460) and slugging percentage (.610). Wolfe had 11 multiple-hit games, including four games where she posted three hits.

The trio helped coach Dennis Shores' Quakers to an 18-24 mark and a 5-13 record in league games. The Quakers could return as many as 24 letter winners, including Carver, Crawford and Wolfe, for the 2019 campaign.

Above: Makayla Carver and Makayla Crawford (bottom)