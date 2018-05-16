Guilford's Makayla Carver and Makayla Crawford Earn All-Region Softball Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Guilford College's Makayla Carver and Makayla Crawford earned All-Atlantic Region recognition from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). Carver was a first-team pick, while Crawford earned second-team honors. The Quakers are two of 360 NCAA Division III students so honored.

All-region players are nominated and selected by NFCA member coaches in each of the eight Division III regions. First-team all-region choices are eligible for selection to the NFCA All-America Team, which will be announced May 24 online at NFCA.org and in person at the NCAA Division III Championship banquet in Oklahoma City.

Carver, a First-Team All-Atlantic pick in 2017, was a First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) outfielder this season. Guilford's starting left-fielder hit .397 in 34 contests with 35 runs scored, six homers, 13 doubles and 24 RBI. The junior batted a blistering .514 in league play to lead the ODAC. She converted all 13 of her stolen-base attempts and ranks second all-time at Guilford with 49 career thefts. Carver also posted a 2-4 record with a 4.27 ERA as a Quakers' pitcher.

Crawford, a junior catcher, was a Third Team ODAC pick this year. She ranks seventh in the ODAC through games of May 13 with a .397 overall batting average and hit .296 in the league. She cranked out a school-record and league-leading 12 home runs. Crawford stands second in the league with 54 hits and fourth with 37 RBIs. She leads the ODAC with 101 total bases on the year, and her .743 slugging percentage ranks second only to Carver. She only had two errors in 41 games for a .979 fielding percentage and threw out five would-be base-stealers in 19 attempts. Crawford had 15 multiple-hit games this year.

The pair helped coach Dennis Shores' Quakers to an 18-24 mark and a 5-13 record in league games. The Quakers could return as many as 24 letter winners, including Carver and Crawford, for the 2019 campaign.