Quakers' Bats Explode in Softball Sweep of Squirrels

Anna Wolfe '19 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Game 1

Batting

Mary Baldwin
2B: Alli Bascunan
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver; Makayla Crawford; Anna Wolfe
3B: none
HR: Anna Wolfe; Sabrina Moreno
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Mary Baldwin
2B: none
3B: Kodie Oscar-Taylor
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver; Makayla Crawford; Jordan Starke
3B: none
HR: Makayla Crawford; Anna Wolfe 2
full stats
Feb 24, 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College's Anna Wolfe connected on three home runs in the Quakers' Saturday afternoon doubleheader sweep of Mary Baldwin University. The Quakers claimed game one, 12-0, and the nightcap, 22-0. Both contests ended in five innings.
 
Wolfe totaled 12 RBI over the twinbill, four from a first-inning grand slam in game two, which keyed Guilford's (5-1) 13-run first inning. She went three-for-three in both contests with had a double and seven RBI in the nightcap.
 
The Quakers jumped on Mary Baldwin (0-2) in the first two innings of game one with a pair of five-run rallies to open the afternoon. Wolfe's single to left-center field sparked a two-run rally in the third inning, which contest out of reach.
 
Guilford's batting order fell one batter short of amassing two plate appearances for each batter in the first inning of game two. All 13 runs came with one out as Makayla Crawford connected on a three-run home run to right-center field to start the rally. Wolfe's grand slam capped the outburst after the Quakers drove home a run per plate appearance for six consecutive batters. Wolfe's second blast of the game birthed a nine-run rally in the third inning and scored in two runs. Jordan Starke's bases-clearing double augmented the rally after two hits and a walk loaded the bases. Wolfe tallied her final RBI in her second plate appearance of the inning with an RBI-walk.
 
Crawford finished the doubleheader five-for-five with six RBI and seven runs scored in the two games. Starke had four RBI in game two. 
 
Makayla Carver (1-1) claimed the game one win, striking out six batters. She also finished six-for-eight at the plate with two RBI and two stolen bases over the games. Courtney Lackey (3-0) took the game-two win, fanning four batters. She also finished the doubleheader batting three-for-six with one RBI.
 
The Quakers return to Haworth Field Sunday (2/26) for a doubleheader with Greensboro College. The start time for the doubleheader has been moved up to 11 a.m. due to the threat of afternoon rain.
